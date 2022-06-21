What do you need to keep your business safe from cybercriminals?

To put it simply, cybercriminals are most easily defined as your business’s archenemies. To go into more depth, they are a serious problem for all companies and a lot of money is spent trying to keep them out. Businesses all over the world spend a large chunk of their budget on protecting their business, whether this is on the highest quality firewalls and their maintenance, or it is on protecting their business from the inside from malicious or unwittingly negligent employees.

Of course, this is a lot to process and it can be a really big problem if these things aren’t dealt with properly. It can be an endless struggle that will cause you many problems if you don’t address them now, and has been the downfall of many businesses. Here are some of the things that you should be aware of, so it doesn’t have to mean the end of yours too.

You need to know about the threats that are coming your way

You are going to need to know everything you can about the threats that you are going to be facing. As a business owner, you must make sure that you are going through the same end-user training as your employees. You need to be aware of where your business’s weak spots lie, and this can be really important when it comes to battling issues such as Phishing. Phishing is a type of social engineering that requires interaction from the inside of your business, for example, cybercriminals sending in an email with a suspicious link and getting your employees to click on it.

This means that their tech is infected with malware, such as trojans or spyware, or things could get even worse. You might end up with a company computer being attacked by ransomware, and it might be something purposely done from the inside of your company, but it is more likely to be just an innocent accident or human error. No matter what it is, you need to make sure that your employees are aware of this, and that they have the training to be able to identify if an email is malicious or not.

You need to take responsibility for your business’s protection

You are going to need to take responsibility for your business’s protection and take this responsibility seriously. You are going to need to make sure that you are investing in MFA to help protect your business’s tech, and you are going to need to make sure that your employees are changing their passwords often and not to something that is related to them.

For example, using a noun and a verb, with special symbols in place instead of letters, so for example, instead of having “jumpspain” you would have “JuMP!Sp@!n” to make it more secure. Getting your employees to go with something wholly unrelated to them is also a good idea, as they might be unknowingly giving their password hints out on social media. This can be done through things like answering posts like ‘finding what your Jedi name is’ and in doing so giving away details like your birth date or your mother’s maiden name.