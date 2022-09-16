Why to Institute Cyber Security Training For Employees

The benefits of delivering cybersecurity training for employees are many. These courses are often brief and can be easily completed while on the go. Whether you’re looking for a quick course to get your employees on the right side of the law or an entire program, this is a good option that should not be missed.

Benefits

Educating employees on the risks of cyber crime is a crucial step to combating this issue. Not only does this give staff a better understanding of the threats, but it also prepares them for the worst, when they do occur. Cybersecurity education can include everything from best practices for email communication to phishing and ransomware.

It can also focus on physical security. This type of instruction puts security on the agenda for every employee and can make it a more ingrained part of a company’s culture. One of the most significant benefits of cybersecurity instruction for employees is that it increases employee engagement. Employees who are engaged with their work are more likely to stay with a company, making them more loyal.

Often, replacing an employee costs up to six or nine months’ salary. As a result, cybersecurity instruction for employees is a great way to keep employees happy and loyal. Furthermore, employees who are well-versed in cybersecurity will be more likely to stay in the company for years to come as they have committed brain-space and devoted time to the project.

Delivered in short bursts

Providing cybersecurity training to employees should not be a one-time deal. While employees may be aware of some basics, many do not apply them consistently. Keeping up with security updates, otherwise known as “patching” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patch_(computing)) is an important part of instruction, but employees should be exposed to the latest attacks in real time to prevent potential risks.

Most videos are 3 to 4 minutes long and contain real-world security breach scenarios and solutions. Users have praised any innovative cybersecurity training, saying it can explain complex cybersecurity topics in a way that’s easy to understand and retain. A good cybersecurity training course will be brief and provide common-sense guidance that employees can implement in their own work.

A microlearning course should be no longer than 24 minutes long, so it doesn’t take up a whole day of an employee’s work week. In addition to microlearning courses, an organization should also implement a Privacy and Information Security Policy Pack, which provides team members with clear information on how to protect sensitive data.

Relevance

While the privacy and security of customers’ data is paramount, employees are often the primary targets of hackers who pose as employees and cause damage from within the company. Unfortunately, many employees are unaware of the importance of cybersecurity instruction. One recent survey found that 22% of employees do not feel obligated to protect their employer’s information.

The best way to ensure that your employees are protected is to provide cybersecurity instruction. Fortunately, there are several free online instruction courses available for employees to take. Your cybersecurity instruction program should not only educate employees on the importance of cybersecurity, but should also build a shared sense of accountability for the company’s cybersecurity.

Training employees on cybersecurity best practices will help them avoid risky behaviors and protect the company’s assets from cyber-attacks. Additionally, it should be updated periodically, ideally quarterly or biannually, to address new security risks and best practices, across the board.

Cost

When it comes to the cost of cybersecurity instruction for employees, there are a couple of things to consider. First of all, the instruction needs to be ongoing, and it should be considered an investment. Cybercrime is a huge concern for businesses, and will continue to be for years to come into the future.

The opportunity costs associated with not taking steps to secure data are too high to ignore. According to IBM, the cost of a data breach last year was $424 million. And, a quarter of all companies suffered some sort of financial damage because of a breach. That means that cybersecurity instruction for employees is a smart investment for any business.

As a result, companies should invest in cybersecurity instruction for employees as soon as possible. Certification for cyber security training is a great way to prove your expertise and skills in the field. It also makes you more desirable to prospective employers. Moreover, certification is based on internationally recognized standards and requires little time. In addition to certification, it also shows your commitment to the industry.

Statistics show that between 2019 and 2023, there will be approximately US$ 5.2 trillion in global value at risk due to cyber-attacks. It is essential that companies take these precautions to ensure that they can protect themselves and their clients from all attacks, foreign and domestic, as well as internal.