MCT Technic to Headline Galatasaray Men’s Basketball Team in New Naming Deal

MCT Technic, globally recognised for developing the first environmentally friendly NOx sensors, has been announced as the official naming sponsor of the Galatasaray Men’s Basketball Team for the 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 seasons.

Galatasaray Sports Club, one of Türkiye’s most iconic and internationally respected sports institutions, has elevated its partnership with MCT Technic. After serving as the jersey back sponsor last season, MCT Technic now becomes the team’s title sponsor. From the next season, the team will compete under the name ‘Galatasaray MCT Technic’.

This development signifies MCT Technic’s continued dedication to uniting its sustainability-led engineering mission with the community-building influence of sport. The sponsorship aligns with the company’s values of innovation and positive impact.

Furkan Yılmaz, Chairman of the Board at MCT Technic, reflected: “What began as a jersey back sponsorship last year has evolved into a new chapter where we share Galatasaray’s name. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both our brand and Turkish engineering as a whole.”

Hacı Yılmaz, Founder of MCT Technic, added: “We established an R&D-focused technology brand years ago. Being associated with an institution as prestigious as Galatasaray today confirms we’re on the right track. We’re proud to bring together the worlds of sports and technology.”