B2Press Turns Ten and Launches a Global Self-Service PR Platform

Online PR software company B2Press, based in Amsterdam, has launched a self-service platform that takes companies through press release distribution in four steps, with guaranteed media coverage available in more than 75 countries and 24 languages. The launch comes alongside a new logo and visual identity.

The company was founded in Amsterdam in 2016 and pioneered the pay-as-you-go approach in the PR industry. Its platform puts content creation, targeting, distribution, and reporting in one place, giving brands a straightforward way to run international PR campaigns. The new brand identity reflects the next stage of the company’s development as a technology-focused global platform.

B2Press connects brand stories with audiences across more than 75 countries through a distribution network that supports 24 languages. The platform gives companies seeking coverage in international markets a structured, technology-driven way to manage that process at scale.

“In the age of AI, the role of PR is evolving. A brand’s digital presence is becoming increasingly critical, while AI-powered search experiences make trusted, organic, and earned media visibility more important than ever. Marking our 10th anniversary, the launch of this platform and new brand identity represents a key turning point, the most advanced expression of B2Press’s founding vision,” said Ediz Tokabaş, Managing Partner of B2Press. “Over the past decade, we have refined our model and strengthened our media network, and through technology and innovation, we have made it more accessible than ever. Today, brands can deliver press releases directly to journalists in specific markets, regions, or globally, supported by guaranteed coverage through collaborations with leading media outlets and our technology-driven distribution infrastructure.”

Shaped by movement, connectivity and information flow

The new logo and visual concept of B2Press are inspired by fluidity, layered structures, movement, connectivity, and the flow of information within a global network. The two flowing elements in the logo symbolize both motion and interconnection, as well as how information travels across different markets.

The turquoise color palette reinforces a sense of transparency, accessibility, and forward momentum, while the clean and confident brand language highlights B2Press’s future-oriented approach to global PR distribution.

Looking ahead, B2Press plans to further expand its international presence by strengthening its media network and developing AI-powered PR tools designed to support brands in an increasingly dynamic communications environment.