Rixos Expands in Hurghada With New Red Sea Resort as British Visitors Drive Demand

Egypt draws more than one million British travellers each year, making the UK one of its main European source markets. International visitor numbers continue to rise, and demand for premium Red Sea holidays among British holidaymakers has grown in step. Rixos Hotels Egypt has responded by opening Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View, its second resort in Hurghada.

Direct flights from London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow serve Hurghada, which draws British holidaymakers looking for year-round sunshine, sandy beaches, and all-inclusive stays.

The new Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View sits alongside Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas. It brings together the brand’s Ultra All-Inclusive concept with contemporary architecture, a range of dining options, and a full set of lifestyle facilities.

The resort sits seven kilometres from Hurghada International Airport and gives guests direct access to the Red Sea’s clear waters and sandy beaches.

An Important Milestone in Our Red Sea Growth Vision

Commenting on the opening, Erkan Yildirim, CEO of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said:

“Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View represents an important milestone in our growth vision for the Red Sea. We strongly believe in Hurghada’s growing position within international tourism and continue to view the region’s potential through a long-term perspective. At Rixos, we go beyond resort operations by creating destination experiences that bring together gastronomy, entertainment, sports, wellness and lifestyle. With Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View, we are proud to contribute to Hurghada’s journey towards becoming one of the world’s most preferred resort destinations.”

A New 442-Key Luxury Resort on the Red Sea

Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View features 442 accommodation units, including premium rooms, spacious suites and private villas.

Designed to meet the expectations of today’s luxury traveller, the resort combines smart-room technology with contemporary interiors. Accommodation options include suites of up to 240 square metres, while the signature Skyline Suites offer expansive terraces, private pools and panoramic views across the Red Sea.

Among the resort’s standout facilities are nine swimming pools, including an Infinity Pool overlooking the coastline, as well as direct marina access. Guests can enjoy a wide range of water-based activities including paddleboarding, water skiing and kitesurfing, while an on-site equestrian centre offers horseback riding experiences along the Red Sea shoreline. For those seeking greater privacy and personalised service, the resort also features 17 private pool villas.

A Culinary and Lifestyle Destination

Food and beverage play a central role in the guest experience at Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View.

Alongside the international buffet offering at Turquoise Restaurant, guests can choose from a collection of speciality restaurants including Casa Fiesta, inspired by South American cuisine; Peruana; Indian restaurant Rasa; Italian venue L’Olivo; and Mykonos, which celebrates Mediterranean and Greek flavours.

The resort’s lifestyle offering includes Azure Lounge, Infinity Pool Bar, The Gin Time and Society Lounge, while Anjana Spa provides a range of traditional hammam rituals, wellness treatments and massage therapies.

Creating One of Hurghada’s Most Comprehensive Resort Experiences

Guests staying at Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View also benefit from access to the restaurants, sports facilities, entertainment venues and lifestyle experiences available at neighbouring Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas.

Together, the two resorts create one of the most comprehensive luxury resort offerings in Hurghada, delivering an extensive range of experiences within a single destination.

Building on the Success of Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas

Since opening in 2021, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas has established itself as one of Hurghada’s leading upper-upscale resorts. With its prime Red Sea location, villa-focused accommodation concept and high service standards, the property has earned strong recognition among international travellers.

In 2025, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas ranked fourth globally in its category in HolidayCheck’s list of the world’s most popular hotels, further reinforcing its reputation for guest satisfaction and service excellence.

With the opening of Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View, Rixos Hotels Egypt continues to respond to growing demand from the UK and wider European markets while supporting Hurghada’s position as one of the Mediterranean region’s most sought-after premium resort destinations.

Contact: Ali Sacli

ali@joinpr.com.tr