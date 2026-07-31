Hussman S&P 500 Crash Warning Now Points to a 75% Wipeout

John Hussman’s Hussman S&P 500 crash warning has grown more severe: the fund manager now puts the likely peak-to-trough decline at 75%, up from a prior estimate of 70%, citing a cluster of valuation and debt signals he says have never before coincided at these levels.

Writing in his July 2026 market commentary, Hussman argues that current valuations surpass both the 1929 and 2000 extremes, not merely approach them. A shallower loss of around 55% is possible, he adds, but only if the elevated profit margins large companies have accumulated over the past decade prove permanent.

Valuations at a Historical Extreme

The metric Hussman calls his ‘most reliable gauge’ is the ratio of nonfinancial market capitalisation to gross value-added. That ratio now stands at its highest level ever recorded, exceeding even the peak reached in the years before the 1929 crash.

‘The current level of stock market valuations remains (easily) the most speculative extreme in U.S. financial history,’ Hussman wrote.

When adjusting for average nonfinancial profit margins, the average 12-year annual nominal total return of the S&P 500 at valuations of this magnitude hovers around 0%, per Hussman’s analysis. ‘In prior market cycles, the gap between prevailing valuations and historical norms has generally been closed, which is part of the reason why our baseline risk estimate for the S&P 500 is a loss of about 75%,’ he wrote.

Hussman’s July commentary also notes that GMO’s Jeremy Grantham has arrived at a similar conclusion, with the veteran value investor sharing the view that a loss of roughly that magnitude is plausible from current levels.

Hussman draws a direct line to his earlier calls. His March 2000 projection was specifically for an 83% loss in technology stocks, a call he describes in the commentary as having proved ‘both correct and improbably precise.’

Hussman S&P 500 Crash Signals: Margin Debt and the IPO Frenzy

Beyond valuations, Hussman points to two further signals: surging margin debt and a booming pipeline of new listings.

The ratio of margin debt to GDP has already passed the 4.5% level cited in earlier warnings. GuruFocus, drawing on FINRA data, puts the ratio at 4.71% as of June 2026, a record high for the series and 54.4% above its long-term average of 3.05%. FINRA’s own margin statistics show debit balances in customers’ margin accounts reaching approximately $1.502 trillion in June 2026, up from $1.416 trillion in May.

Hussman notes that sharp peaks in the margin-debt-to-GDP ratio have historically preceded sharp market pullbacks, as was the case before the dot-com crash, the Great Financial Crisis, and the 2022 bear market.

Corporate earnings look robust on the surface, but Hussman argues they are partly a function of large deficits elsewhere in the economy. Corporate free cash flow, he says, is a ‘mirror image’ of the combined deficit between the US government, households, and foreign trading partners, citing his firm’s analysis of data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. ‘When we consider the fact that nearly 90% of corporate equities are owned by the wealthiest 10% of households, and that the other 90% finance their shortfalls by issuing liabilities like consumer debt that’s accumulated directly or indirectly by the top 10%, we see very clearly that the wealth enjoyed by one group is the mirror image of the income shortfalls of others,’ he wrote.

The IPO market adds another layer of concern. Companies expected to list this year carry estimated valuations equal to around 12% of US GDP, Hussman says. Year-to-date IPO proceeds have reached $141.2 billion, putting 2026 within reach of 2021’s full-year record of $142.4 billion, according to Renaissance Capital’s IPO proceeds data. Axios reported on 13 July 2026 that a $26.5 billion cross-listing by SK Hynix helped push proceeds to that level.

Renaissance Capital’s IPO market statistics show 86 IPOs priced so far in 2026, a 27.7% decline in deal count from the same period last year, even as dollar volumes surge. PwC’s Q2 2026 US Capital Markets Watch found that through 30 June, 65 traditional IPOs raised approximately $114.2 billion, compared with $14.8 billion across 34 IPOs in the first half of 2025, with roughly 97% of 2026 listings opening above their offer price on the first day of trading.

Hussman has held bearish positions for years while equities posted double-digit annual gains, a track record that critics cite when dismissing his forecasts. He remains unmoved. ‘History has always brought today’s sort of speculative exuberance to much more distressing conclusions,’ he wrote.

The next test of his thesis may come quickly: if profit margins begin to compress as government deficit spending moderates, the earnings prop he says is supporting current valuations would weaken precisely when borrowing costs remain elevated.