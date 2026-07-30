By the time a business owner accepts that the position is serious, most of the useful options have usually expired. This is the central problem in pre-insolvency advisory work, and it is a problem of timing rather than of technique.

Benjamin Whitehouse, a Brisbane Chartered Accountant with 32 years in the profession, works with businesses in this interval: the period after financial pressure becomes visible in the numbers and before the position becomes one that only a formal insolvency process can address. As a pre-insolvency adviser, his position is that the interval is far longer than most directors realise, and that what is done inside it determines the range of outcomes still available afterward.

The options that close as time passes

Distress narrows a business’s choices in a predictable sequence.

Early on, a business under pressure may still be able to renegotiate supplier terms from a position of standing, restructure debt while lenders regard it as viable, sell a non-core asset in an orderly process rather than a forced one, raise capital on terms that reflect the underlying business rather than the urgency of the need, or reorganise its operating structure without the constraint of imminent creditor action.

Later, most of those doors have closed. Suppliers have moved to cash on delivery. Lenders have reclassified the file. Buyers have recognised that the seller cannot walk away. Capital is available only at terms that reflect distress. What remains is a much shorter list, and the shorter list produces materially worse results for directors, employees, and creditors.

Nothing in this sequence is unusual or unlucky. It is the ordinary consequence of delay, and delay is the norm because the early signals are ambiguous and the incentive to interpret them optimistically is strong.

Reading the position accurately before acting on it

Structured pre-insolvency advisory begins with an assessment that is uncomfortable by design. The relevant question is not whether the business can survive the current month, which is usually answerable, but whether the current trajectory produces solvency at a defined point in the future and what specifically would have to change for it to do so.

Answering that requires financial information that distressed businesses frequently do not have in usable form. Reporting has often lapsed. Reconciliations are behind. The general ledger reflects the period when there was time to maintain it. Reconstructing an accurate position is the first substantive task, and it is one where Benjamin Whitehouse’s accounting background is directly applied: 32 years of taxation, structuring, and corporate development work produces a practised sense of where the real numbers are hiding in an incomplete record.

Only after the position is established do the strategic questions become answerable. Which obligations are genuinely fixed and which are negotiable. Which parts of the business generate cash and which consume it. What the realistic recovery would be under different courses of action, including the ones no one wants to consider.

Directors’ duties as a driver of timing

Australian directors carry personal exposure for insolvent trading, and the relevant provisions are structured to reward early, documented, professionally advised action. The statutory framework includes pathways intended to support genuine restructuring attempts, along with a dedicated restructuring process for eligible smaller companies.

The practical significance is that these pathways are conditional on timing and on evidence. A director who obtains proper advice early and can demonstrate a documented, reasoned course of action stands in a different position from one who continues trading in hope and seeks advice after the fact. This makes early engagement a matter of personal risk management for directors, not only a question of commercial strategy for the business.

The technology dimension

Benjamin Whitehouse founded Process AI Pty Ltd, which developed and commercially launched an Accounts Payable automation platform for Xero, and he is currently developing a fully autonomous AI accounting and analytical system for small and medium enterprises and insolvency professionals.

The connection to pre-insolvency work is direct. The analytical bottleneck in distress situations is the time required to establish an accurate financial position from records that have degraded. That work is largely reconstructive, pattern-based, and dependent on processing transaction-level detail rather than summary reporting, which makes it well suited to automation. Compressing an assessment that currently takes days into one that takes hours widens the interval in which options remain open, and the interval is the resource that distressed businesses have least of.

This is also the reason the system under development is aimed at insolvency professionals as well as at SMEs. The people assessing distressed businesses face the same reconstruction problem repeatedly, at scale, under time pressure.

Early intervention as ordinary practice

The framing that serves businesses best treats financial review as a routine function rather than as a response to crisis. A business that monitors its position continuously, with accurate and current data, identifies pressure while the pressure is still manageable. A business that reviews its position only when a creditor forces the question has already surrendered most of its optionality.

Benjamin Whitehouse is Founder, CEO, and Director of the Viden Group, a collection of entities spanning advisory, investment, and development activities. Information on the group’s advisory practice is available at viden.