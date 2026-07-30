Halle Berry Defies Retirement Age Assumptions: ‘What We Have to Say Isn’t Significant Anymore’

Halle Berry has pushed back against retirement age assumptions, arguing that the expectation for older adults to step away from work leaves people feeling invisible and stripped of value. Speaking in recent interviews, the actress said the cultural pressure to wind down at 60 is something she actively resists.

‘Why should I now sit down and give that all away, and then what?’ Berry said.

‘We’re expected to find something else to do, we’re expected to be on a permanent vacation as if life is somehow over, or we no longer have value, or what we have to say isn’t significant anymore,’ she added.

Berry on Halle Berry Retirement Age Pressure: ‘I Am Not Going to Allow Myself to Be Erased’

Berry said she doesn’t accept the idea that people have less to contribute as they age. ‘That’s the hard part for me, I’m always combating that with people and having to quiet them on that issue,’ she said.

The remarks echo comments she made in a February interview with The Cut, where she described feeling marginalised and devalued. ‘You get to this age where you feel like you’re being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society,’ Berry told the publication. ‘But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased.’

That interview was tied to her latest film, Crime 101, in which she plays a middle-aged insurance broker. The Cut reported that Berry personally asked the film’s director to write in a scene where her character’s boss taunts her about her age, implying she is ‘spoiled milk.’ Berry has been shaping roles around the ageing experience since she landed her first film part at 25, when she pushed Spike Lee to cast her as the crackhead role in his 1991 film Jungle Fever rather than the ‘pretty wife’ he originally envisioned for her.

Morgan Freeman and Patti Smith Push Back Too

Berry is not alone among prominent figures who have spoken about rejecting retirement. Morgan Freeman, 88, has made clear he has no intention of stopping, with a career spanning six decades and more than 15 acting credits since 2020 alone, according to CNBC.

Freeman told AARP: ‘The way to do that is to keep getting up in the morning, keep working out in the gym, keep taking your vitamins, keep taking your prescribed meds, and keep moving. Keep moving. That is the secret to it all.’ E! Online reported the interview was published on 11 November.

He has also spoken candidly about the way retirement drifts into his thoughts but never takes hold. Freeman told The Guardian that whilst retirement had ‘occurred to him,’ he had never seriously considered giving it up: ‘Sometimes the idea of retirement would float past me but, as soon as my agent says there’s a job or somebody wants you or they’ve made an offer, the whole thing just boils back into where it was yesterday,’ according to People. He is currently promoting Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, reprising his role as magic debunker Thaddeus Bradley.

Patti Smith, 79, expressed a similar view during a January appearance on the Julia Gets Wise podcast on the Lemonada Media network, hosted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. ‘And I have so much to do and so many things I want to do, so many things I want to write,’ Smith said, describing how ageing had only sharpened her drive.

Together, their comments point to a generational argument against the idea that reaching a certain age should trigger an exit from professional life. For Berry, the fight is personal: she sees the retirement age assumption as part of a broader tendency to make older adults feel invisible, and she has decided to keep making noise about it.

Whether the entertainment industry’s appetite for older performers broadens beyond a handful of high-profile voices will be the real test of how far that argument travels.