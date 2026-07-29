Why Video is the Future of Executive Personal Branding

There’s something about watching a CEO stumble slightly over their words in a video that makes them instantly more relatable. We’ve spent decades perfecting the polished press release and the carefully crafted LinkedIn bio, only to find out that what people actually want is simple authenticity. And nothing delivers that quite like video.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

LinkedIn reports that video posts generate five times more engagement than text-based content. That’s massive. Yet, the real shift isn’t just about clicks and views; it’s about trust, which is harder to measure but infinitely more valuable in the long run.

Take Richard Branson. When he shares casual video updates from Necker Island, he’s not really doing traditional marketing. He’s just being himself. You can’t replicate that in a headshot, no matter how good your photographer is. And people respond to it precisely because they can tell it’s real.

Satya Nadella got this straight away when he took over at Microsoft. Through video appearances and interviews, he managed to transform how people saw the entire company. People didn’t just read about Microsoft’s new direction in some carefully worded press release. They watched Nadella explain it himself. They saw the passion, heard the conviction in his voice, and they believed it. That’s what video does that text simply can’t-it bypasses all those corporate filters we’ve built up over the years.

Most Leaders Are Still Hiding Behind Text

What’s interesting is that most executives haven’t caught on yet, and they’re still doing things the old way, including professional headshots and text-heavy LinkedIn posts. Meanwhile, their competitors are building genuine connections through video.

It’s true that video feels exposing in a way that text never does. Many worry that they might mess up, or that the lighting is terrible and doesn’t give the best impression. Yet, that’s actually the entire point. Your audience isn’t looking for perfection; they’re looking for someone real, and someone they can trust. Research shows that authenticity is now one of the most valued leadership traits, particularly among younger professionals.

Studies have found that the majority of senior executives would rather watch video than read text when both are available on the same topic. That means more than half would actively choose video. For executives, that matters because the “product” you’re selling isn’t widgets or software-it’s your leadership, your vision, your credibility. And video sells that better than a thousand-word bio ever could.

Making Video Work for You

Platforms like Intervou have made this whole process easier. Video interview platforms let leaders share their insights in a structured but still authentic way. It’s less about performing for the camera and more about having an actual conversation. Most executives are already quite good at that once you get them past the initial “oh no, I’m on camera” anxiety.

The future of executive personal branding isn’t about having Hollywood-level production or perfect lighting. It’s about showing up consistently and letting people see the person behind the title. Your written bio lists your achievements, but video shows how you actually think, how you work through a complex problem in real time, and how you handle a challenging question when you can’t hide behind carefully edited prose.

The executives who embrace this now will have a real advantage. Not because video happens to be fashionable right now, but because it genuinely works. In a world where everyone’s fighting for attention and credibility, being willing to step in front of the camera and just be human might be one of the smartest strategic moves you can make.