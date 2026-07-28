IBM AI Spending Warning Sends Stock Down 25% and Sparks SaaSpocalypse Debate

An IBM AI spending warning issued eight days ahead of the company’s scheduled earnings call sent its stock tumbling more than 25% on Tuesday 15 July, after chief executive Arvind Krishna disclosed a quarterly performance shortfall that has divided opinion across the technology industry.

In a letter to IBM investors published on 14 July 2026, Krishna said preliminary second-quarter revenue came in at $17.2 billion, up just 1% year on year. Software grew 5%, consulting was roughly flat, and infrastructure fell 7%.

‘While we anticipated some supply chain related impact in our expectations, we did not anticipate the magnitude of the capex reprioritization,’ Krishna wrote. ‘In addition, clients were distracted with rapidly-evolving, industry-wide cybersecurity concerns in the quarter.’

How Bad Was the Miss?

The preliminary adjusted earnings per share of $2.93 fell short of the analyst consensus of $3.01, according to Quartz. When IBM released its final second-quarter results on 22 July, the figures confirmed the extent of the damage: Z mainframe revenue collapsed 42%, dragging infrastructure revenue to $3.84 billion. Software fared better, at $7.761 billion versus $7.387 billion a year earlier, but the mainframe drop dominated the narrative.

GAAP net income for the quarter came in at $2.165 billion, or $2.27 per diluted share from continuing operations, down from $2.194 billion, or $2.31 per diluted share, a year earlier, per the company’s SEC filing. Operating cash flow rose to $2.597 billion from $1.701 billion in the same quarter of the prior year, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bruising set of numbers.

Management subsequently trimmed its full-year 2026 constant-currency revenue growth guidance to 4% to 5%, down from the target of more than 5% it had maintained as recently as April 2026, while reiterating expectations for $1 billion of additional free cash flow for the year, according to CNBC.

The IBM AI Spending Warning and the SaaSpocalypse Question

The announcement quickly revived debate about the SaaSpocalypse: the fear that AI will erode the value of traditional software businesses as AI agents automate tasks and build custom tools. IBM is not a pure software-as-a-service company, and Krishna did not say AI had made its products obsolete. His argument was narrower: customers redirected spending towards increasingly expensive servers, storage, and memory, leaving less available for IBM’s software and consulting lines.

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya said on CNBC that IBM’s stumble reflects a structural problem for the entire AI ecosystem. ‘The downstream ecosystem has to make money as well,’ he said. ‘And then, the ultimate buyer of these tokens also has to make money.’ He stopped short of blaming IBM’s difficulties on its pivot to AI and cloud computing, and praised Krishna for repositioning the company.

Analyst firm Evercore ISI, led by Amit Daryanani, said the quarter’s weakness was concentrated in mainframe sales and related software rather than being broad-based, and noted that other IBM businesses including Red Hat held up. Daryanani had earlier added IBM to Evercore’s tactical outperform list ahead of the first quarter, and also noted IBM’s $11 billion acquisition of Confluent closed in March 2026, according to Investor’s Business Daily.

Tech commentator Aziz Mugalli wrote on X that IBM is the first major casualty of a broader enterprise spending shift. ‘This is the SaaS reckoning arriving exactly the way it would,’ he wrote, ‘not with cancellations, but with deprioritization.’ He predicted Palantir and ServiceNow would face similar pressure.

iCapital strategist Anastasia Basak said on X that investors now need to focus on how long the reprioritisation lasts. ‘The direct acknowledgment that clients have shifted AI capex spend toward core infrastructure, the question is how long the “reprioritization” lasts,’ she wrote.

Analyst Dan Niles called the warning an example of the AI ‘speed bump’ he had been anticipating, adding that much of the affected mainframe and software revenue is supposed to be recurring, making the shortfall more concerning. ‘Given software is a back-end loaded business, I doubt this is the last casualty,’ he wrote on X.

Analyst firm EMARKETER’s Bourne told Business Insider that IBM was hit with a ‘triple whammy’: the AI buildout funnelling corporate spending toward hardware; investors punishing legacy companies that appear to be falling behind; and AI-native challengers such as Anthropic putting pressure on traditional software models. ‘We can expect more quarters like this one, but I think it’s a disruption story, not necessarily an extinction one for legacy software companies,’ he said.

IBM’s earnings conference call is scheduled for 22 July at 5:00 p.m. ET, where management will also face questions about newer initiatives: during the quarter, according to CNBC, the company introduced an AI coding tool called Bob, which had been adopted by more than 80,000 IBM employees, and signed a letter of intent to build a quantum chip foundry. IBM also announced plans to acquire HRL Laboratories to advance its quantum computing ambitions. Whether those initiatives can offset the guidance cut to 4% to 5% growth will be the question the market is watching most closely next quarter.