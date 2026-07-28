What’s the Difference Between a Fund’s Bank and a Fund Administrator?

Fund sponsors juggle a long list of relationships: legal counsel, auditors, placement agents, investors, and a growing bench of service providers who keep the fund running day to day. Two of the most important—and most often confused—are the fund’s bank and its fund administrator.

The confusion is understandable. Both touch the fund’s money. Both show up in conversations about capital calls, distributions, and reporting. And depending on the fund’s size and structure, the administrator function might be handled by an outsourced specialist firm or by an internal controller or CFO. That variability is exactly why it’s worth drawing a clear line between the function an administrator performs and the role a bank plays—regardless of who’s sitting in the administrator’s chair.

The Fund Administrator: The Fund’s Accounting and Reporting Function

At its core, fund administration is a record-keeping and reporting function. This may be done by a third-party administration firm or by the fund’s internal finance staff, but the objective is the same: keeping track of what the fund has, what it owes and what each investor is owed.

Typical administrator responsibilities include:

Calculating net asset value (NAV) on a regular schedule



Processing capital calls and distributions and tracking investor commitments



Preparing investor statements and periodic reporting



Reconciling accounts and supporting the annual audit



Maintaining the fund’s books in line with its governing documents and applicable accounting standards



An administrator doesn’t hold the fund’s money or extend its credit. Its job is to make sure the numbers are right and that investors get accurate, timely information about their stake in the fund. Whether this work happens in-house or is outsourced to a specialist firm is a structural choice a sponsor makes based on scale, cost, and control—but the function itself is the same either way.

The Bank: External Partner for Capital and Cash

A fund’s bank is a different entity entirely. It’s an external financial institution, not part of the fund’s internal team or reporting apparatus. Its role centers on holding deposit accounts, moving money, managing cash, and extending credit. Common bank-provided services for fund sponsors include:

Deposit accounts for the fund and its management company



Capital call and subscription line facilities that bridge the timing gap between calling capital and receiving it



NAV-based credit facilities secured against underlying fund assets



General partner (GP) loans and hybrid structures



Cash management tools: wires, ACH, positive pay, lockbox, and escrow agent services



The bank doesn’t calculate NAV or produce investor statements. It provides liquidity, credit, and the operational rails that let capital move when and where it’s needed. This is where a strong fund banking relationship earns its keep: a sponsor drawing on a capital call line to fund an investment on a tight deadline depends on the bank’s speed and reliability, not its bookkeeping.

Where the Lines Blur—and Why It Matters

The reason these two roles get mixed up is that they interact constantly. A capital call line typically requires visibility into the same investor commitment data the administrator maintains. A bank’s cash management platform depends on accurate reconciliation, which is the administrator’s job to keep clean. And when a fund closes its books each quarter, both the bank’s account statements and the administrator’s records need to tell the same story.

That interdependence is a feature, not a source of confusion, once the distinction is clear:

The administrator answers: What does the fund own, owe, and report to investors?



The bank answers: How does capital move, and where can the fund access liquidity when it needs it?



One tracks value, the other provides access to capital and the infrastructure to move it. A fund can have an airtight set of books and still stall out if it can’t get a capital call line in place fast enough to meet a deal deadline. Conversely, ready access to credit means little if the underlying records supporting a draw request are inaccurate or late.

What This Means for Fund Sponsors

For emerging managers in particular, this distinction is worth getting right early. Some sponsors initially assume their bank will handle reporting-related tasks, or that their administrator can extend credit—neither is typically the case. Understanding the boundary helps sponsors:

Evaluate each provider on the right criteria (an administrator on accuracy and reporting turnaround; a bank on responsiveness, credit terms, and cash management capabilities)



Avoid gaps where neither party is covering a task that falls between the two roles



Build a service provider team—whether the administration piece is outsourced or kept in-house—that works well together operationally



Fund sponsors don’t need to choose between a strong administrator and a strong banking relationship. They need both, working from a shared understanding of where one job ends and the other begins.