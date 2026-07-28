Vanderpump Hotel Las Vegas Opens on the Strip With Moody Glamour and a 5-Foot Pomeranian

The Vanderpump Hotel Las Vegas officially opened on 11 June 2026, giving the Strip its only new hotel launch of the year and completing a transformation of the former Cromwell that began with a rebrand announcement in March 2025.

The boutique property, operated in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, sits on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. It carries the unmistakable design fingerprints of Lisa Vanderpump: pink flowers at check-in, golden dog-head knockers on the lobby doors, and a five-foot-two statue of her Pomeranian, Giggy, presiding over the casino cocktail bar.

From Cromwell Rebrand to Vanderpump Hotel Las Vegas

Caesars had owned the Cromwell building since 2007. When renovation plans were drawn up for 2025, the company opted for a full rebrand rather than a refresh, according to a Caesars Entertainment press release from 12 March 2025, which set a target of summer 2025 for the transformation to begin, with completion expected in early 2026.

The decision followed a partnership that had already produced five other Vanderpump venues with Caesars, including Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, which opened in March 2019, and Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, which opened in April 2022.

‘The success we’d had with Lisa was super compelling; it really felt like we caught lightning in a bottle,’ said Sean McBurney, chief commercial officer and regional president for Caesars Entertainment. ‘Launching a new hotel brand is a daunting task, but what’s great about Lisa is that she already has her own design company. That allowed it to go so much faster.’

The hotel began accepting reservations for May 2026 arrivals on 23 March 2026. The Gigolo cocktail lounge, the bar named after Vanderpump’s Pomeranian that caused some initial raised eyebrows at Caesars, had already opened on 29 May 2026, ahead of the broader grand opening.

What the Vanderpump Hotel Las Vegas Delivers Inside

The design language Vanderpump describes as ‘industrial romantic’ runs throughout. Dark hallways lit by slim wall fixtures give way to rooms in lilac and sage-green, with white marble surfaces and gold accents. The 360-square-foot standard Vanderpump room includes a king bed, hand-selected by Vanderpump after testing around 20 options from a purchase of more than 200, and a view of the Strip. Standard rates reach $415 for guests travelling with a pet; suites range from $739 to $2,959.

The casino floor, covering 40,000 square feet, remained open throughout construction. Camera crews followed the renovation for a forthcoming Bravo special, ‘Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas.’

Giada by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, which has occupied the property since 2014, now serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, having previously offered only dinner and weekend brunch under the Cromwell. At dinner, the $22 rigatoni alla vodka and $11 orzo meatballs stood out; the $34 salumi and formaggi board proved a practical room-service choice. The $25 cavatelli, weighed down by dry shrimp, was the lowest point on the menu.

The 65,000-square-foot adults-only rooftop, Soleia Beach, replaces the former Drai’s outdoor club and beach club, which have both closed. Drai’s After Hours, billed as the longest-running nightclub in Las Vegas, continues to operate on the ground floor. The rooftop pool closes at 5pm, an early cut-off given the desert heat, but the space is designed for a quieter, more relaxed experience than its predecessor.

Gigolo, the 50-seat cocktail lounge beneath Giggy’s statue, is the most theatrical corner of the hotel. Velvet banquettes, fuzzy chairs, and a metal lattice that frames the casino below set a seductive tone. Drinks are served on small gold platters fitted with spotlights. The $26 Hush Hush, a jalapeño vodka cocktail in strawberry-pink, conceals its heat behind a watermelon hue. The $25 Trophy Wife, a white-peach French 75 finished with gold glitter, is the showpiece of the menu.

‘We want you to sit down and get handed a velvet menu and have staff present gorgeously curated cocktails,’ Vanderpump said. ‘You’re not going to scan a QR code and pay on your phone. We want indulgence and decadence.’

Opening week brought a few rough edges: a persistent beeping on the lifts, front-desk uncertainty over room-service and complimentary car-service queries. Caesars declined to comment on either point. Vanderpump was candid about the state of play: ‘Not all of it’s done. It’s definitely a work in progress. I just want to make sure that when people are coming, they know they’re coming for a good time.’

The hotel’s motto, printed on T-shirts in the gift shop, reads ‘Misbehave Accordingly.’ Whether the rest of the Strip takes notice will become clearer once the Caesars Entertainment partnership’s Bravo special airs and the Wynn-anchored end of the boulevard gets a look at what a rebranded boutique can do at full stride.