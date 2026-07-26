Jay-Z Yankee Stadium Residency Caps Three Sold-Out Nights With Beyoncé, Rihanna and More

The Jay-Z Yankee Stadium residency concluded on Sunday with a four-hour delay, a security breach, and one of the most star-studded guest lists in recent concert memory, as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, and a procession of longtime collaborators joined the rapper onstage for the third and final night of his run at the Bronx venue.

Jay-Z Yankee Stadium Residency: How the Three Shows Came Together

The series began when Roc Nation announced two landmark nights on 18 March 2026. The first, billed as JAY-Z 30, was set for Friday 10 July to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt (1996). The second, JAY-Z 25, was scheduled for Saturday 11 July to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint (2001).

Both shows sold out immediately. Demand was such that a third date, JAY-Z Extra Innings, was added on 24 March 2026, with Roc Nation citing ‘unprecedented demand’ for the expansion. All three nights ultimately sold out, according to Roc Nation’s official website.

For the Sunday show, doors opened at 6 p.m. ET, two hours before the 8 p.m. scheduled start. The show did not begin until approximately 12:15 a.m., a delay of around four hours, after a security incident closed the gates.

Security Breach Shuts the Gates Before the Show Begins

In a joint statement, the New York Yankees, Roc Nation, and Live Nation said that ‘hundreds of individuals in large groups (who did not have tickets to tonight’s performance) stormed over peaceful ticketholders, and in some cases, breached security,’ leading to the gates being closed for ‘an extended period of time.’

An unnamed police source cited by ABC7, and reported by Forbes, described a large group allegedly shoving through various security checkpoints, prompting authorities to initiate a lockdown at the stadium.

For the tens of thousands who waited it out, the show delivered.

The Guest List: Who Performed on the Final Night

Rihanna took the stage to perform ‘Run This Town,’ her collaboration with Jay-Z, before launching into her own hit ‘B**** Better Have My Money.’ Usher, pausing his own tour, performed ‘Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)’ and ‘Throwback.’

Beyoncé joined her husband onstage for ‘Drunk in Love.’ Pharrell Williams delivered a medley that included ‘Excuse Me Miss,’ ‘I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),’ and ‘Allure,’ before bringing out Clipse (the duo of Pusha T and Malice) who performed ‘Grindin’.’

Jeezy appeared for two collaborations, ‘Seen It All’ and ‘Go Crazy.’ Jermaine Dupri rapped ‘Money Ain’t a Thang’ with Jay-Z, while Fat Joe joined him for a performance of ‘New York.’ The-Dream stepped in to cover Frank Ocean’s vocal on the chorus of ‘No Church in the Wild.’

Swizz Beatz and Jay-Z closed out a lengthy medley together, running through ‘On to the Next One,’ ‘Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ Rapper Dave East stood in for Mary J. Blige on a performance of ‘Can’t Knock the Hustle.’

Access to the original two shows had been available through a Citi presale, which opened on 23 March 2026 at 10 a.m. ET for Citi cardmembers via the Citi Entertainment programme, underscoring how tightly ticketed the run had been from the outset.

Sunday’s extra-innings performance, guests and all, will be the measure against which future Jay-Z homecoming shows are judged. Whether any venue, inside or outside New York City, can match the scale of what Yankee Stadium hosted across three nights this July is the question now being asked on the other side of the gates.