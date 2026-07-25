Ormund Hightower’s Battle of Tumbleton fate was written long before season three

The Ormund Hightower Battle of Tumbleton storyline in House of the Dragon season three is heading somewhere George R. R. Martin already mapped out, and the destination is not a happy one for James Norton’s scheming lord. Episode four of the season, which Winter is Coming identifies as the halfway point, spends considerable time establishing who Ormund is and what he wants, making his eventual end all the more pointed.

Ormund is the head of House Hightower and commands a formidable army that has marched from the Reach. In season three, episode three, he was cornered by three dragons and forced to bend the knee to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), a surrender he had no intention of honouring. From Tumbleton, a market town positioned between King’s Landing and the advancing Hightower host, he has been quietly plotting to crown his ward, Daeron Targaryen (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), as king, leapfrogging Daeron’s two older brothers entirely.

How episode four builds the man behind the plot

Esquire describes Ormund as season three’s largest threat and observes that the show uses episode four to establish his personality and motivations largely from scratch, given how much prior screen time was consumed by Rhaenyra and Alicent’s relationship.

The episode builds him in layers. Alicent characterises him as a man who ‘sees himself as a scholar’ and ‘despises the ignorant and uncouth,’ a collector of tapestries and histories with a keen sensitivity to odours. Her brother Gwayne is blunter: a ‘stiff-necked windbag’ who always has a ‘canny plot’ up his sleeve.

The plot is ideological as much as dynastic. Ormund raised Daeron after the prince was sent to live in Oldtown as an infant, and he believes the boy is more Hightower than Targaryen. ‘You are a good boy. You speak kindly, and you say your prayers. I have raised you in the light of the Seven, and the Father smiles upon you,’ Ormund tells Daeron. ‘But there is a taint in your blood. The Targaryens are a savage race, poor in intellect, but rich in cunning. With dark spells, they created abominations to subdue what was rightfully ours. We are the superior men.’ He adds: ‘The gods have put you to divine purpose, my boy. You will restore our ancient order.’

The Ormund Hightower Battle of Tumbleton in the source material

In Martin’s Fire and Blood, Tumbleton sits as the last stronghold between King’s Landing and Ormund’s forces. According to A Wiki of Ice and Fire, it was also the seat of House Footly, making it a defensible position for Rhaenyra’s loyalists to hold.

Rhaenyra sends roughly 6,000 soldiers, including the Northern fighters known as the Winter Wolves, to sack the town. They are heavily outnumbered by Ormund’s host of 20,000, but they expect support from two recently recruited dragonriders: Ulf White and Hugh Hammer, riding Silverwing and Vermithor respectively.

Ormund is killed in the chaos of battle. Legend holds he was slain by Lord Roderick Dustin, known as Roddy the Ruin, who is said to have cut through hundreds of foes to reach him. Without their commander, the Hightower banners fall and the host scatters.

What should have been a turning point for Rhaenyra instead becomes a catastrophe. Ulf and Hugh ignore their orders and burn the town with dragonfire, civilians and soldiers alike. A Wiki of Ice and Fire identifies them as dragonseeds, commoners rather than nobility, who had bonded with their dragons before switching sides. The event passed into history as the ‘Treasons of Tumbleton,’ and Tumbleton itself, as Martin writes, ‘was reduced to ash and embers.’

The book’s fictional historians debate what drove the Two Betrayers: fear of facing Daeron’s dragon Tessarion, disenchantment with Rhaenyra, or straightforward greed. Martin’s narrator settles on no firm answer, noting that as neither man could read nor write, the question is unanswerable.

The show has already diverged from this sequence. Nerdist reports that the Battle of Tumbleton occurred offscreen in season three and arrived considerably earlier in the narrative than it does in Fire and Blood, one of the more consequential structural departures from the source material so far.

Whether the show preserves Ormund’s specific fate, or hands Roddy the Ruin his defining moment on screen, is the question season three still has to answer. The Second Battle of Tumbleton is also written in the book’s history, meaning the town’s suffering is far from over.