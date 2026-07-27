Boomer Retirement Savings Gap Is Becoming a Family Financial Crisis

The boomer retirement savings gap is landing squarely on the shoulders of their adult children, who are scrambling to cover a shortfall they did nothing to create. Around 10,000 baby boomers retire every day in America, but a large proportion of them are arriving at that milestone financially underprepared, and the consequences are rippling through the generations below them.

The Boomer Retirement Savings Gap in Numbers

The scale of the problem is measurable. According to CNBC, citing Vanguard research, the typical 61- to 65-year-old faces a $9,000 annual deficit in retirement, a 24% shortfall in their funding needs, assuming they retire and claim Social Security at 65.

Only 40% of boomers in that age bracket are on track to afford their lifestyles in retirement. Working two additional years helps, but only modestly: Vanguard’s Retirement Outlook report finds that retiring at 67 instead of 65 would lift that share to just 47%. Meanwhile, the Charles Schwab 2024 Modern Wealth Survey found Americans believe they need $1.6 million to retire comfortably. Boomers, on average, have a fraction of that.

Brandon, a 39-year-old Florida truck driver, found this out directly when he sat down with his mother to review her 401(k). Her balance stood at $112,000, far short of what she needs to retire at 67, which is two years away. She plans to start drawing Social Security next year, but still carries a mortgage and car payments the cheque will not come close to covering. ‘At the current spending rate, she’s never going to be able to retire,’ Brandon says. He suspects his mother’s unspoken contingency plan is him. ‘She doesn’t see the cliff coming,’ he says.

Brandon has a wife, two kids, and his own 401(k) to manage. He cannot absorb another dependent without derailing the retirement savings he has spent years building. ‘I feel a great deal of guilt for her future because I want my mom to be OK,’ he says.

When One Generation’s Shortfall Rewires the Next

The personal finance system underpinning all of this was built for individuals, not for families absorbing each other’s mistakes. Pensions have largely been replaced by 401(k)s and IRAs, and only half of the private sector workforce has access to retirement savings plans through their employer, according to David John, a senior policy adviser at the AARP Public Policy Institute. For those without that access, the probability of saving independently is low. ‘As long as this situation lasts, we’re going to see more and more people who don’t have sufficient retirement savings,’ John says.

The generational arithmetic is also shifting. The same Vanguard Retirement Outlook report shows Gen X workers (aged 45 to 60) have only 41% on track for retirement, with a median annual spending gap of $6,000, an 18% shortfall. Millennials are faring better: Vanguard’s Retirement Readiness analysis estimates that median-income millennials will be able to generate sustainable retirement income equal to 58% of their pre-retirement earnings, eight percentage points more than the 50% estimated for median-income late boomers. Better, but still below what most households need to maintain their standard of living.

Emergency costs compound everything. CNBC, citing Centre for Retirement Research at Boston College research, reports that 83% of retiree households will face unplanned expenses in any given year, with an average annual cost of $6,000 among those who do. The Centre for Retirement Research at Boston College found that two in five retired households lack the cash to cover unexpected expenses for even one year, and one in five falls short even after drawing on retirement savings.

Those shocks land on families. Allison, a 35-year-old in North Carolina, discovered her father-in-law’s home was in foreclosure with no warning. Her husband considered raiding his 401(k) to bail his father out. Instead, they paid $5,000 to have the property painted and staged for sale and found him rental accommodation nearby. ‘There are a lot of loose ends that will have to be tied up eventually,’ Allison says.

Laura, a 62-year-old in Illinois, spent $50,000 managing the fallout after her 82-year-old mother-in-law lost what the family estimates was tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to online scammers before eventually losing her home to foreclosure. The family got her into a senior living facility costing $3,000 a month. Her Social Security and savings cover it now, but the preceding costs fell entirely on Laura and her husband.

The burden is not distributed equally. Women disproportionately absorb the caregiving load, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost wages and missed retirement contributions. Low-income households carry a heavier share too. Jason Resendez, chief executive of the National Alliance for Caregiving, says family caregivers spend roughly $7,000 out of their own pockets annually, and about half report at least one direct negative financial impact on their own retirement planning.

What families can still do is plan around what exists: delay Social Security, downsize, convert assets to generate income, and have direct conversations about costs before a crisis forces them. Marcelo Cardenal, a 47-year-old from Florida, is spending down his 89-year-old mother-in-law’s $100,000 in assets so she can qualify for Medicaid, rather than depleting his own savings. ‘It has bought us time to think about what we need to do,’ he says.

The generational reckoning has its own momentum. Boomer undersaving cannot be undone, which means the financial decisions adult children make in the next five to ten years will determine whether the retirement savings gap passes to a third generation or stops here.