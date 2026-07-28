What to Look For When Hiring a Wedding Planner in Italy

One of the most common mistakes couples make is choosing their venue before hiring their wedding planner. In reality, the process should be the other way around.

An experienced wedding planner understands the unique characteristics of each destination, knows the strengths and limitations of every venue, the hidden aspects that often venues don’t share, and can recommend the right options based not only on a couple’s vision, but also on their budget. This often saves months of research, prevents costly mistakes, and ensures the venue truly supports the overall wedding experience.

Too often, Amalfi, Tuscany, or Lake Como become the starting point, inspired by beautiful photographs. The wedding planner enters the picture only later and tends to receive far less scrutiny than the venue itself, even though this is the person who will spend the following year transforming an idea into a realistic project, managing contracts, coordinating suppliers, solving challenges behind the scenes, and ensuring everything runs seamlessly on the wedding day.

What to look for in a wedding planner in Italy

Experience with international couples, such as the service offered by Nicole Sparvieri, is essential. Working across different time zones is part of the process: proposals are reviewed over video calls, contracts are signed remotely, and one or two site visits have to cover what would normally be spread over several months. A wedding planner who is accustomed to this pace arrives at every meeting with the necessary material prepared and the options already narrowed down.

A strong network of suppliers is equally important. In Italy, professional relationships are built over many years. There may be a florist who knows exactly how to enhance a historic villa, or a gourmet catering company experienced in working inside prestigious private residences.

Another aspect to focus on is clarity regarding fees. This should be addressed from the very first meeting, but the details deserve particular attention: what is included, what is excluded and when payments are due.

Budget management is also decisive for anyone hiring a wedding planner in Italy . A professional with a thorough understanding of the market can explain from the outset how much a wedding on the Amalfi Coast is likely to cost and what the same budget could achieve in Tuscany. Couples can save months of planning when they receive realistic information from the beginning.

Beyond experience and reputation, one of the most important factors when choosing a wedding planner is the personal connection you build during your first conversation. Allow yourselves the time to understand whether there is genuine chemistry and whether communication feels natural. Planning a destination wedding is a journey that lasts many months, and your planner will become one of the people you speak to most throughout the process. A strong working relationship, built on trust and mutual understanding, is just as important as experience or creativity.

When comparing proposals, try not to focus solely on the final fee. Instead, consider the overall value each planner brings to the table. Do you trust their expertise? Do you love their portfolio and style? Did you feel understood during your first call? Do they have a strong reputation and a planning process that gives you confidence?

A wedding planner is the professional who will dedicate the greatest amount of time to your wedding over the course of a year, coordinating every detail, managing suppliers, solving problems before they arise, and ensuring that every decision contributes to a seamless experience. Their value lies not only in the final result, but in the hundreds of hours of planning, guidance, and expertise that make that result possible. Choosing the right planner should therefore be based on trust, compatibility, and proven experience—not simply on who offers the lowest price.

Local expertise or international reach: which matters more?

Knowledge of the area provides greater control over the entire event. Not everyone is aware, for example, that many roads along the Amalfi Coast are narrow and heavily congested, while transfers by sea may be more practical for certain venues.

Lake Como presents its own limitations, which often surprise first-time visitors. Many of the most sought-after properties stand directly on the waterfront, requiring careful coordination between road arrivals, private transfers and boat journeys. Tuscany has a completely different layout: many villas are surrounded by countryside, making transport an integral part of the overall plan.

When guests are arriving from different continents, each with flights and connections to coordinate, the wedding planner may also be responsible for organising additional events, such as a welcome dinner and a farewell brunch. This is ultimately what most couples are looking for: someone firmly rooted in the area who knows how to coordinate every element effectively.

What to know before making a commitment

In Italy, a wedding celebration often extends over several days, including a welcome dinner, excursions and a final brunch. It is important to ask how this part of the experience will be managed: room blocks, transfers and recommendations for guests who plan to stay for a few extra days. Alongside the ceremony itself, this is often the part guests remember most.

It is also worth examining how suppliers are selected. Recommendations may be tailored entirely to the couple’s preferences, or they may come from a trusted list developed over many years. Both approaches can work well, but knowing which model is used will affect how every subsequent proposal is assessed.

Contingency planning requires specific answers. September rain on the coast, August heat in the Tuscan countryside or morning fog on the lake in early autumn are all realistic possibilities. Wedding planners who have already faced these situations should be able to explain exactly how they responded, including the methods they used and the timing involved.

How the planning process really works, month by month

Once the agreement has been signed, the first few months are dedicated to laying the foundations of the event. During this stage, the focus is on selecting and securing the venue, arranging site visits, and developing a realistic budget plan based on the couple’s priorities and overall vision.

The design project and the selection of suppliers follow in the months ahead. Once the venue and budget have been established, attention turns to defining the wedding aesthetic, including the atmosphere, colour palette, materials, and floral concept, while carefully selecting the vendors best suited to bring the project to life.

Suppliers are selected one at a time. The catering tasting often takes place during a site visit, followed by the choice of photographer, musical entertainment and any other professionals required.

The final weeks are devoted to logistics. Table arrangements, transfers between hotels and the venue, arrival times for every supplier and the final rehearsal all need to be coordinated. During the last week, the schedule is checked down to the smallest detail, leaving the couple free to spend those days with their family and closest friends.

A genuine connection, however, can usually be recognised early on. When browsing through celebrations a planner has already organised, many couples notice a certain balance in the styling, a particular approach to table settings and a sensitivity in the choice of materials and lighting. That shared vision can become the foundation of a collaboration in which the couple feels heard, supported and free to fully experience the days surrounding their wedding.