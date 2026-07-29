Christopher Nolan Pre-Release Nerves Persist Ahead of The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan pre-release nerves are back, and the director is not hiding it. Appearing on The Daily Show on 13 July 2026, Nolan told host Jon Stewart that the days before a film reaches audiences remain as frightening as ever, regardless of what came before.

‘It never gets any easier, and it’s absolutely terrifying,’ he said.

What Nolan Told Stewart About Releasing a Film

The conversation centred on the psychological reality of handing a film to an audience after years of immersive work. ‘One of the responsibilities, but one of the great thrills of my job, is that you get to live in a world for a couple of years, and I devote myself to that fully,’ Nolan said. ‘For me, that’s never finished, really, until the film goes out to the audience. The audience finishes the movie. They tell us what it is that we did.’

With The Odyssey set to open on 17 July, he added: ‘Right now, we’re a few days away. And it’s a terrifying time.’

Nolan said test screenings during production gave him some idea of how the film was landing, but that certainty never fully arrives. The christopher nolan pre-release nerves he described are not new to his career. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of Dunkirk in 2017, he called the wait before release ‘this awful, tense moment’ and ‘this kind of horrible holding pattern of stress.’

The Odyssey: A Film Built Around IMAX

The stakes for The Odyssey are high by any measure. The film is the first feature to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, a decision driven in part by the format’s image quality: CBS News reports that IMAX film offers image resolution up to three times higher than digital cameras.

The result is a split in how audiences will experience it. Axios reports that the full 70mm IMAX version can be seen in only 25 US theatres equipped with the necessary screens. Outside those venues, the experience will differ. Some fans are travelling abroad to access premium formats; others have paid as much as $600 for early screenings.

The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic and follows Odysseus’ ten-year struggle to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Its cast is one of the largest Nolan has assembled: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, and Benny Safdie all appear, according to the Motion Picture Association. Behind the camera, Nolan reunited with the core Oppenheimer team: cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, editor Jennifer Lame, and composer Ludwig Göransson.

On The Daily Show, Nolan also discussed how the success of Oppenheimer helped make The Odyssey possible.

Christopher Nolan Pre-Release Nerves: He Is Not Alone

The anxiety Nolan describes is common enough among directors at the top of the industry. In 2012, Steven Spielberg told CBS News he still experiences ‘stage fright every single morning’ when he arrives on set. ‘If I didn’t have that, I wouldn’t be a director. You can’t make a great movie from a position of great confidence. The more nervous I am, I think the better the films turn out,’ Spielberg said.

In 2022, James Cameron was equally direct ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water. Anyone who ‘says they don’t get nervous before a movie drops’ is a liar, Cameron told AP News at the time.

The pattern suggests that sustained anxiety is less a weakness than a structural feature of the work: directors who invest deeply in their films are, almost by definition, exposed when those films meet the public.

After The Odyssey opens, audiences may have a long wait before Nolan’s next project. NBC reports that Nolan has said fans will likely have to wait at least three years for whatever comes next. Whether The Odyssey closes that gap with a triumphant opening weekend will become clear in the days ahead.