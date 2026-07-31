Ken Raymie on Open Banking: Unifying Financial Activities Across Platforms

Open banking isn’t just a buzzword anymore. It’s quietly reshaping how money moves, how data flows, and how banks compete – and industry figures like Ken Raymie have been saying so for years.

At its core, open banking uses APIs (application programming interfaces) to let consumers share their financial data with third-party providers. Those providers can then make payments from consumer accounts, exchange data with other financial entities, and build services that traditional banks never could alone. Ken Raymie on open banking has long stressed one core idea: modernizing financial infrastructure isn’t optional if you want to stay relevant.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

For everyday consumers, this creates something banks have historically been bad at — personalization. Instead of logging into five different apps to check five different accounts, open banking pulls everything into one place. Spending insights, product comparisons, real-time balance views — all of it becomes possible when data can actually move between institutions.

For small and medium-sized enterprises? The impact is even bigger. Historically, SMEs have faced significant challenges in accessing credit, processing payments, and achieving financial visibility. Open banking changes that. Lenders can now see an accurate, real-time picture of a business’s financial health — not just a credit score. Credit decisions get faster. Administrative headaches shrink. Access to competitive financial products widens.

That’s not a minor upgrade. That’s a structural shift.

Large corporations benefit too, though differently. Multinationals routinely hold accounts across dozens of countries and banking providers – managing counterparty risk, running payroll, and handling local collections. What traditional systems are used for managing all of that? Slow, inconsistent, and often riddled with workarounds that introduce cybersecurity risks.

Open banking cuts through that. Balance inquiry API calls let corporate treasurers pull account data at the country and account level, in real time. Aggregators connect ERP software and treasury management systems directly to every provider a company works with — creating a single-portal view of liquidity across the entire operation. Funds move. Cash flow gets reconciled. And finance teams stop wasting hours on manual processes.

Ken Raymie on open banking has emphasized this point repeatedly: strategic integration with fintech and non-bank partners isn’t just about adding features. It’s how financial institutions expand their reach, serve customers better, and build for the long term.

Still, there’s a catch.

Open banking only works well when national-level standards and regulations actually keep up with it. API consistency, data security, privacy protections — these require coordinated planning between institutions, regulators, and industry leaders willing to push for responsible change. Without that foundation, the innovation potential gets fragmented. Patchwork rules create patchwork results.

The infrastructure is maturing. The momentum is real. The question isn’t whether open banking reshapes finance — it already is. The question is how fast institutions move to get ahead of it rather than scrambling to catch up.