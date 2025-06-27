Used Electric Vehicle Orders Triple as Affordability and Stock Improve

The Electric Car Scheme sees 300% rise in second-hand EV orders

Vast increase in availability and lower prices make EVs more accessible

Majority of Brits still consider cost the top hurdle to switching to electric



A new report from EV salary sacrifice provider The Electric Car Scheme highlights a significant boom in second-hand electric vehicle sales, with orders through salary sacrifice up 300% over the past year. Falling prices, immediate availability, and attractive tax incentives are making used EVs an increasingly appealing option for drivers looking to make the switch.

Used electric vehicles now account for roughly half of all orders placed on the platform. In just the past month, the number of available used EVs has grown more than 200%, with over 500 cars now listed through the scheme.

According to figures from the SMMT, battery electric cars are the fastest-growing category in the UK’s used car market, up by 58.5% year-on-year. When paired with salary sacrifice savings—up to 50% off monthly costs—EVs become a much more attainable option for the average consumer.

The trend is particularly strong among lower earners. The Electric Car Scheme reports that 70% of used EV orders come from those earning within the basic income tax band (up to £50,270), underlining how pre-owned EVs are helping to break down affordability barriers. Internal research also shows that 54% of the public still see price as the main reason they haven’t gone electric.

Cost Savings Breakdown: EV Models via Salary Sacrifice

To illustrate the potential for savings, The Electric Car Scheme has analysed typical costs for some popular models. For an employee earning £40,000, used EVs via salary sacrifice represent excellent value.

A new Skoda Enyaq would usually cost around £567 per month on lease. Via salary sacrifice, a used model is just £292—saving 49%. The Volkswagen ID.4 drops from £506 to £296 per month (42% saving), while the Mercedes EQA reduces from £528 to £339 (36% saving).

Thom Groot, CEO and Co-Founder of The Electric Car Scheme, said:

“We know that affordability is the biggest barrier to people getting an EV, so it is not surprising that as the price falls and availability increases, more and more people are opting for a used model. It also speaks to the increasing quality of EVs and tech that these models possess, with more people than ever feeling confident in making the switch.

“A strong second hand market is key to the growth of EV uptake and reaching ZEV goals by 2030, so this is a positive step. Salary sacrifice is going to be key to this, and the growing demand is an indication that it is increasingly recognised as the best way to get an EV, used or otherwise.”