Feed a wedding guest in Greater London and you’ll pay £100.73 per head. Do the same in the East of England and the bill drops to £49.20.

That’s not a typo. It’s double.

New data from catering insurance provider Protectivity, released following research conducted in April 2026, lays bare the regional fault lines running through Britain’s wedding industry. The firm sampled three top-rated caterers across 12 UK regions, pricing out the traditional wedding formula: three-course sit-down meal plus evening buffet for 82 guests—the national average.

The numbers tell a brutal story. Couples marrying in Greater London face a total catering bill of £8,259.86, some 28% above the national average of £6,464. Meanwhile, their counterparts in the East of England will spend £4,034.40, a figure 38% below typical costs. Between the most and least expensive regions lies a chasm of more than £4,200.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

Switch from formal dining to street food—think pizza vans, BBQ stations, grazing boards—and the national average drops to £40.54 per head. That’s a saving of £22.74 per guest, or £1,865 across a typical wedding party. In certain regions, the discount becomes eye-watering. North East couples who ditch the three-course meal for casual alternatives slash costs by £38 per person, banking a £3,116 saving that represents a 45% reduction.

Zoe Burke, a wedding expert at Bridebook, observed the shift gaining momentum. “Catering is consistently one of the biggest spends when it comes to your wedding budget and data shows that it can really vary depending on where you’re getting married,” she noted. “Opting for seasonal menus and smaller guest lists can help nearlyweds manage their money, and we’re seeing a rise in mid-week weddings to take advantage of lower pricing.”

The context matters. Catering costs have climbed 62% over the past five years, driven by food inflation that surged 39% during the same period. With the average UK wedding now hitting £21,990, and catering ranking as the second-highest expense after venue hire, the pressure on budgets has intensified. More than half of newly married couples—56%, according to recent surveys—admit they overspent.

**Regional breakdown: Traditional catering costs**

| Region | Wedding breakfast (per head) | Evening buffet (per head) | Total for 82 guests |

|——–|——————————|—————————|———————|

| Greater London | £71.53 | £29.20 | £8,259.86 |

| South West | £82.55 | £12.08 | £7,759.66 |

| West Midlands | £77.33 | £16.27 | £7,675.20 |

| North East | £66.33 | £17.67 | £6,888.00 |

| Yorkshire | £64.20 | £16.20 | £6,592.80 |

| South East | £60.47 | £17.73 | £6,412.40 |

| Scotland | £66.20 | £11.90 | £6,404.20 |

| East Midlands | £63.17 | £14.50 | £6,368.94 |

| Wales | £57.47 | £14.47 | £5,898.26 |

| Northern Ireland | £56.50 | £13.32 | £5,725.24 |

| North West | £53.33 | £14.32 | £5,547.30 |

| East of England | £40.32 | £8.88 | £4,034.40 |

The South West emerges as another expensive outlier, with wedding breakfasts averaging £82.55 per person—even higher than London’s £71.53, though lower evening buffet costs bring the total down. The North West and East of England sit at the affordable end, though the East of England’s £40.32 breakfast cost stands notably below every other region.

What’s driving couples toward informal options isn’t purely financial pragmatism. Burke pushed back against the assumption that cheaper means worse. “The biggest misconception I see is that couples think reducing their catering spend means compromising on the experience, but actually a well-curated, smaller menu feels more intentional and adds to the atmosphere which is what the guests will actually remember and appreciate.”

The phrase “girl dinner” has entered wedding planning vocabulary, apparently. Grazing tables loaded with charcuterie, cheese, fruits and bread now compete with three-course meals for prime billing. Food trucks serving everything from tacos to gourmet burgers have become familiar sights at receptions. The shift represents more than cost-cutting—it signals a generational rethinking of what a wedding should feel like.

“We’re seeing couples get really smart with just how food fits into their day,” Burke explained. “Rather than simply cutting back, they’re getting creative with unique food trucks and ‘girl dinner’ grazing tables instead of the traditional sit down meal or buffet. These options are rocketing in popularity, not just because they’re often more affordable, but because they’re also fun, interactive and help to create a unique experience that stands out to the guests.”

**Potential savings: Switching to casual dining**

| Region | Casual dining (per head) | Total saving for 82 guests |

|——–|————————–|—————————-|

| Greater London | £49.47 | £1,809 (22%) |

| South West | £54.80 | £2,276 (29%) |

| West Midlands | £56.91 | £1,674 (22%) |

| North East | £28.33 | £3,116 (45%) |

| Yorkshire | £43.00 | £1,738 (26%) |

| South East | £35.38 | £2,057 (32%) |

| Scotland | £46.00 | £1,656 (26%) |

| East Midlands | £37.33 | £2,119 (33%) |

| Wales | £35.33 | £1,815 (31%) |

| Northern Ireland | £35.50 | £1,722 (30%) |

| North West | £27.65 | £2,106 (38%) |

| East of England | £36.82 | £287 (7%) |

The East of England presents an anomaly: because traditional catering already runs relatively cheap there, switching to informal options saves just £287—a 7% reduction compared to the 36% national average. The North West, by contrast, offers casual dining at £27.65 per head, enabling a 38% cost reduction worth £2,106.

Chris Trotman, Underwriting Manager at Protectivity, urged couples to look beyond the menu when evaluating caterers. “Couples are understandably focused on the big ticket items when planning their wedding, but catering is one area where costs can quickly escalate, especially with larger guest lists,” he said. “While what’s on the plate may seem the most important part, it’s essential to make sure any suppliers you’re working with are properly covered. Caterers should hold appropriate specialist insurance, and having wedding insurance in place can offer peace of mind if something unexpected impacts the day. It means couples can focus on enjoying the celebration, rather than worrying about the ‘what ifs’.”

The data arrives as peak wedding season builds momentum, with venues and suppliers reporting strong bookings through summer 2026. Whether the trend toward informal dining represents a permanent cultural shift or a temporary response to inflation remains unclear. What’s certain is that for couples facing an £8,000 catering bill, a pizza van and some well-arranged charcuterie boards might start looking remarkably appealing.