How AI will affect consultancies in 2026

1. AI will make weak consulting harder to hide

AI will not kill consulting in 2026, but it will make bad consulting much easier to spot.

Clients have spent too much on projects that promised change and delivered a slide deck. Now they want proof. They want lower costs, faster delivery, cleaner operations, and a clear link to commercial KPIs.

Several consultancy leaders are already trying to show that AI can improve delivery, not just create noise. Sam Shar of TSCi argues that consulting should be judged on measurable results rather than workshops and optics, while Accenture’s Julie Sweet has pushed the firm deeper into AI services, and Capgemini’s Aiman Ezzat is steering the business toward AI implementation across industries. Sam’s positioning document frames this clearly: consulting only matters when it delivers measurable results and moves commercial KPIs.

That is the new test. Not who has the loudest AI pitch. Who can make it work.

2. Scale will stop being enough

For years, the largest consultancies had a simple advantage. They looked safe. They had global teams, known brands, procurement access, and long client lists. That still matters. But AI is starting to weaken the old case for scale.

The Financial Times recently reported that AI is opening the door for smaller challengers to take work from the Big Four and other large firms. The reason is simple. AI can automate more of the research, analysis, drafting, and admin that used to require large teams. That puts pressure on the old pyramid model, where lots of junior staff supported a smaller group of senior partners.

This does not mean the big firms are finished. It means clients will ask better questions. Why pay for a huge team if a smaller one can move faster? Why accept five layers of review if the work needs ownership, not process?

In 2026, size will still buy access. It will not always buy trust.

3. AI agents will change the work itself

The biggest consultancies are already filling their own businesses with AI agents.

Business Insider reported that McKinsey, PwC, EY, and BCG have built thousands of internal AI agents, but are now trying to work out what value those tools actually create. Some firms are measuring usage. Others are looking at time saved, cost reduced, and productivity gained.

That is where the real change starts. AI can draft research packs. It can pull data. It can prepare first versions of client documents. It can reduce the admin that once filled large parts of a junior consultant’s week.

That will not remove the need for consultants. It will change what the best ones are paid for.

The valuable consultant in 2026 will be the person who can frame the business problem, test the answer, spot the risk, and get the client organisation to act. The less valuable consultant will be the one who mainly packages information.

That is uncomfortable for the industry. It is also overdue.

4. Partnerships will shape the next phase

The next phase of consulting will be shaped by partnerships between AI companies and major advisory firms.

Google Cloud recently announced a $750 million innovation fund to help partners build and deploy AI agents. Its partner push includes large consulting firms and system integrators, with Google saying the fund will support agent development across business processes, functions, and industries.

On paper, this makes sense. Large clients need help putting AI into real workflows. Big consultancies understand enterprise buying, risk, and implementation. Tech firms need trusted routes into boardrooms.

But partnerships also create a harder question for clients. Is the consultancy giving independent advice, or is it steering the client toward the technology partner it is paid to sell?

This is the second place Sam Shar’s argument is useful, but it should not dominate the debate. His warning is that consultancies need to stay objective when AI is moving fast, because clients need model flexibility, security, compliance, and return on investment more than another sales pitch.

That is a fair test for the whole industry. Partnerships will help AI reach large organisations. But clients do not need another channel for vendor messaging. They need calm advice, honest trade-offs, and delivery that fits the business.

5. The winners will sell outcomes, not AI activity

Demand for AI consulting is not going away. The Management Consultancies Association said UK consulting leaders expect growth of 5.7% in 2026 and 7.4% in 2027, with AI and technology services expected to drive demand.

But growth will not be shared evenly. Clients are not looking for AI workshops for the sake of it. They want faster sales, better service, fewer manual steps, lower costs, and better decisions.

That is why 2026 will be a difficult year for vague AI programmes. A board will not keep funding pilots that never reach the front line. A chief operating officer will not care how advanced the model is if the process still breaks. A chief executive will not be impressed by activity without a result.

Capgemini’s latest targets show where the market is heading. The firm is betting on AI consulting growth and industry-specific implementation, but its share price still fell after the announcement. That says something useful. Investors want evidence, not just ambition.

The consultancy of 2026 has to move faster, stay closer to the work, and prove value earlier.