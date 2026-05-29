Step-by-step guide to opening an NRE savings account online

Non-resident Indians need a specialised account to manage funds in India. There are several kinds of NRI accounts that an Non-Resident of India (NRI)/Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)/ Seafarers can hold in India, including, NRO, and NRE savings accounts.

These accounts are maintained in Indian rupees and can be used for banking in India from anywhere in the world. Modern banking now allows NRIs/OCIs to open NRI savings account online. Understanding the process, keeping the required documents handy, and knowing what the account entails make account opening simple and hassle-free.

What is an NRE savings account?

An NRE savings account is specifically meant for holding NRI income that is earned abroad. Funds are converted into Indian rupees as per the prevailing currency conversion rates. Key Features of an NRE savings account are:

Interest earned is tax-free in India as per Indian taxation lawsFully and freely repatriable principal and interest

Joint Account Flexibility

Documents required before starting the process

As per banking guidelines, NRE savings account applicants must submit the following mandatory documents for KYC verification. They are:

Passport

Non Resident Proof : Valid visa / Resident Permit/ Work Permit / OCI Card / Continuous Discharge Certificate

Overseas Address Proof: Driving license, National ID /Government issued IDs, Latest utility bill, Latest savings bank statement from a transactional account, etc

Tax-Related: PAN, FATCA related information

Recent colour photograph and signature

Having these documents handy in advance can help avoid delays during NRI account opening process.

Step-by-step process to open an NRE savings account online

An NRE savings account can be opened online with a few simple steps from your overseas country of residence:

Apply online: Visit the bank’s official website and select the NRE savings account option. Banks such as IDFC FIRST Bank offer a fully digital onboarding journey, allowing you to begin the process seamlessly from anywhere in the world. Enter personal details: Provide basic information such as name, contact details and NRI status, and fill out the application form completely. Upload documents: Submit identity and address documents, as well as documents that confirm your NRI status, digitally.

When opening an NRI Account from overseas country of residence, please ensure your passport and address proof copies are certified by any one of the following entities as per RBI guidelines: Overseas bank with tie up to any Indian Bank / Overseas Branch of Indian Bank / Notary / Court Magistrate / Judge / Indian Embassy.

. On successful verification of your application, the account shall be opened. You can manage your account through a mobile app and internet banking. Banks like IDFC FIRST Bank offer features such as zero-processing fee, up to 6.5% annual interest, digital banking, and monthly interest credits.

Digital banking allows NRIs to open a savings account, deposit domestic and international earnings, invest in financial instruments, and access world-class banking services from the comfort of their devices anywhere in the world, without physically visiting the bank branch.

Key features of an NRE savings account

An NRE savings account offers features that support efficient management of overseas income. The most common ones are:

Feature Role Currency Account is maintained in Indian rupees Full repatriation Funds can be transferred abroad without restrictions Tax benefits Interest is tax-free in India as per latest taxation laws Foreign currency deposit Allowed Digital banking access Online banking, mobile banking, and Debit Cards Joint account facility Can be held jointly with another NRI or Resident (only in former or survivor mode if Resident)

Choosing the right NRE savings account

When selecting an account, it is important to consider ease of access, fee structure, and online banking facilities. The NRE savings account offered by IDFC FIRST Bank features monthly interest credits, dedicated relationship manager and seamless mobile banking. These features provide an efficient, hassle-free banking experience. It can also be used alongside other NRI account options to manage both domestic and international financial needs.

Getting started with your NRE accountOpening an NRE savings account online is a straightforward process if all mandatory documents are submitted and duly verified. Documents are an integral part of the customer verification process, making them a critical element for digital account opening.