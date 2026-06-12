Nine Google Messages Privacy Settings to Change on Every New Android Phone

Google Messages privacy settings are easy to overlook when setting up a new Android phone, but a short audit before sending a single message can make a real difference to what the app shares, stores, and surfaces.

Google Messages handles RCS chats, read receipts, typing indicators, verification codes, nudity warnings, AI integration, spam filtering, and floating chat bubbles. That range of capability makes the defaults worth checking carefully rather than accepting them wholesale.

The Google Messages Privacy Settings Worth Changing First

The first thing to check is Sensitive Content Warnings. The feature can detect, blur, and warn about images that may contain nudity. According to Google’s support page on sensitive content warnings, all image classification happens entirely on the device, and no identifiable data, classified content, or classification results are sent to Google’s servers. Images are only classified when the feature is switched on and a message is sent through Google Messages with it active.

Google says warnings are off by default for adults. However, Google’s Family Link support page confirms they are turned on by default for supervised users, such as children managed under Family Link accounts, covering the sending, receiving, and forwarding of images. Anyone managing a shared or supervised device should check this before assuming the feature is inactive.

The feature runs on Android System SafetyCore, a system service that arrived on devices without prominent user notification. Uninstalling SafetyCore removes the underlying engine, though doing so may also affect spam protection inside Messages. To check the setting, open Google Messages, tap the profile picture, go to ‘Messages settings,’ scroll to ‘Protection and safety,’ tap ‘Manage sensitive content warnings,’ and confirm ‘Warnings in Google Messages’ is off.

Next is profile sharing. Google Messages shares your Google Account name and picture with anyone you text. The setting can be narrowed to contacts only, to people you already message, or to nobody at all. Open Messages, tap the profile photo, tap ‘Your profile,’ and change ‘Show name and picture’ to ‘No one.’

Among the Google Messages privacy settings with the most direct security implication is the Gemini toggle. Google’s support page for Gemini in Google Messages is explicit: ‘Chats with Gemini aren’t end-to-end encrypted.’ Standard one-to-one and group Messages conversations support E2EE, but the moment Gemini enters the picture, that protection is gone. To disable it, go to ‘Messages settings,’ tap ‘Gemini in Messages,’ and switch off ‘Show Gemini.’ If a Gemini conversation already exists, open it, tap the three-dot menu, and delete it.

Controlling What Google Messages Reveals to Other People

RCS brings higher-quality media, Wi-Fi messaging, and a more capable chat experience. It also enables read receipts and typing indicators by default, telling the other person exactly when you have read their message and when you are composing a reply. According to Google’s support page on end-to-end encryption in Messages, E2EE applies to both one-to-one and group chats when all participants use Google Messages with RCS turned on. The practical move is to keep RCS active while disabling the signals you broadcast: go to ‘Messages settings,’ then ‘RCS chats,’ and switch off ‘Send read receipts’ and ‘Show typing indicators.’

Google Messages can also suggest replies, stickers, shortcuts, and nudge you to respond to unanswered threads. These features draw on conversation context. To remove them, go to ‘Messages settings,’ then ‘Suggestions and actions,’ and switch off ‘Suggestions,’ ‘Suggested stickers,’ ‘Actions,’ and ‘Nudges.’

One-time passwords from banks, delivery apps, and login flows are useful for seconds and then just clutter. Messages has an option to auto-delete OTPs after 24 hours, found under ‘Messages settings’ then ‘Message organisation.’ If the option does not appear, updating the app from the Play Store can trigger the server-side rollout.

For anyone hard of hearing or in a noisy environment, voice message transcriptions display readable text beneath audio clips. The toggle sits under ‘Messages settings’ then ‘Voice message transcription.’

Android’s lock screen can show full message previews to anyone who glances at the screen. This is an Android-level setting rather than Messages-specific: go to Settings, tap ‘Notifications,’ then ‘Notifications on lock screen,’ and restrict or hide notification content. The change applies across all apps, not just Messages.

Finally, floating chat bubbles overlay other apps and require active dismissal. To disable them, open Settings, tap ‘Apps,’ select ‘Messages,’ go to ‘Notifications,’ then ‘Bubbles,’ and choose ‘Nothing can bubble.’

Working through these Google Messages privacy settings takes under ten minutes on a fresh device. The Gemini E2EE gap is the one most likely to go unnoticed, and it persists until the setting is explicitly switched off, regardless of any future app update.