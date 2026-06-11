Amazon Autos gift card of $1,500 comes with a key catch for Prime members

The Amazon Autos gift card promotion gives Prime members $1,500 when they purchase a new vehicle through the platform, but Amazon’s official gift card conditions page restricts the offer to new vehicles only. Used and certified pre-owned (CPO) cars are explicitly excluded, correcting broader eligibility claims that have circulated around the promotion.

The incentive period began on 2 June 2026 and is scheduled to close on 26 June 2026. Prime members who miss that window will not qualify, regardless of whether they complete a trade-in.

How the Amazon Autos gift card redemption works

To qualify for the Amazon Autos gift card, Prime members must trade in their existing vehicle and complete the purchase of a new car through the platform. Employees of Amazon Autos or any affiliated dealership are ineligible. Specific credit conditions also apply to buyers, so reading the full terms before starting the process is worthwhile.

Once a purchase is complete, allow up to two weeks for the voucher to arrive by email. It does not arrive at the point of sale.

Amazon Autos operates by connecting buyers with local dealerships rather than holding its own inventory. Shoppers can browse cars, trucks, and SUVs, configure financing, and schedule a test drive entirely online. After completing checkout, the car is collected at the selected dealership, typically within a few days. Some dealerships also permit a 3–7 day return window if the vehicle does not suit, though availability of that option varies by dealer.

Financing is handled directly through the site. Buyers can set up payment plans and review lending options before ever visiting a showroom, which removes some of the pressure that traditionally comes with in-person dealership visits.

How Amazon Autos grew from a single brand deal to a national platform

The service has expanded considerably since its origins. Amazon and Hyundai announced a partnership in November 2023, and that deal formed the basis for Amazon launching online vehicle sales in the United States, beginning with Hyundai models in 2024. New vehicle sales through the platform launched formally in December 2024.

The rollout was fast. By August 2025, dealers were participating in more than 130 cities across the country, according to an Amazon press release from that month. That same release confirmed the expansion of the service to include used and CPO vehicles, which launched first in Los Angeles before extending to additional cities. The used and CPO listings broaden the shopping options on the platform, though they sit outside the current gift card promotion.

Financing options grew alongside the inventory. On 7 October 2025, Amazon Autos added Chase, Santander, and Wells Fargo as lending partners, according to a separate Amazon announcement. That addition gave buyers access to three major institutional lenders when arranging payment plans through the site, rather than relying solely on dealership financing arrangements.

For Prime members currently in the market for a new car, the $1,500 credit is a concrete reduction off upfront costs, whether that goes toward accessories, insurance, or early running expenses. Coverage does vary: not every dealership across the country participates, so confirming that local inventory is available on the platform before starting the process saves time.

The Amazon Autos gift card offer closes on 26 June 2026. Prime members who have a trade-in ready and are considering a new car purchase have a short window to complete the transaction and lock in the incentive before it lapses.