Best Prime Day Tablet Deals to Watch Before 23 June

About Amazon confirms Prime Day tablet deals are already live ahead of the four-day sale running 23–26 June, with discounts of up to $110 on iPads, Samsung tablets, and more available right now.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event has moved earlier this year, opening on 23 June rather than its usual mid-to-late July window. Competing retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco are expected to run parallel sales across the same period.

The Best Prime Day Tablet Deals Right Now

The Apple iPad Air M4 is currently $650, down $49 from its $699 list price. According to the Apple newsroom, the M4 chip makes it up to 30 percent faster than the iPad Air with M3, and up to 2.3x faster than the model with M1. The device supports Wi-Fi 7, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard, and is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes across four finishes. The M4 also brings connectivity chips N1 and C1X to the Air line for the first time.

The iPad Air launched on 11 March 2026 alongside a broad refresh that included the MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e, MacBook Air with M5, and MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max, according to Apple’s March 2026 launch announcement. The $49 discount makes it one of the stronger Prime Day tablet deals given the recency of the hardware.

Apple’s base-model iPad (11th generation) is $299, saving $50 off the $349 retail price. ZDNET’s editors rate it the best tablet for most people, citing its 11-inch Liquid Retina True Tone display and the same core feature set as the higher-priced iPad Pro and iPad Air, in a lighter body.

The TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus is $260, down $110 from $370, representing the largest absolute saving in this group. TCL’s Nxtpaper technology allows the display to switch between standard mode, colour paper mode, and ink paper mode, the last of which approximates the look of an e-reader. It positions the device between a reading tablet and a general-purpose Android tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is $300, down $50 from its $350 retail price. The deal listing covers the 256GB configuration. The Samsung newsroom lists the tablet with an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, microSD expansion up to 2TB, Galaxy AI, and an included S Pen. It is available in 128GB (6GB RAM) and 256GB (8GB RAM) versions. For context, Samsung’s US store lists the 128GB Wi-Fi model at $399.99 and the 256GB Wi-Fi model at $489.99 as standard retail prices, which makes the $300 deal price a considerably steeper cut than the $50 headline figure suggests when compared against Samsung’s own pricing.

Rounding out the list, the Microsoft Surface Pro is $1,050, down $100 from $1,150. Unlike every other device here, the Surface Pro runs Windows 11 rather than a mobile operating system, removing the need to find app substitutes or workflow workarounds that Android or iPadOS users sometimes face when using a tablet for professional tasks.

What to Know Before You Buy

ZDNET’s approach to selecting these early Prime Day tablet deals involved checking that each item was at least 20 percent off or rarely on sale, using price-comparison tools to verify the discount is genuine, and cross-referencing customer reviews alongside editorial testing.

Prices at competing retailers are worth checking in parallel. Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco have historically moved to match or undercut Amazon’s tablet pricing during the Prime Day window, so the current prices may shift further before 23 June.

Of the five devices here, the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite carry the most price movement risk in either direction: the TCL because $110 off a $370 device is an unusually deep cut that may not last, and the Samsung because the gap between the deal price and Samsung’s own store pricing is wide enough that stock at $300 is unlikely to persist once the main sale begins.