As cyber threats continue to rise across industries, FoxTech is stepping up with a £150,000 initiative to help mid-sized businesses strengthen their digital defenses. Throughout February, eligible organisations can access free cybersecurity services, choosing from critical assessments such as internal and external penetration tests, application security evaluations, and cloud security reviews.

Anthony Green, Chief Technology Officer at FoxTech, is dedicated to preventing cyberattacks and assisting companies in recovering from security breaches. This initiative underscores FoxTech’s commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience for businesses facing increasing digital risks.

“With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and persistent, it’s important to continuously review and strengthen cybersecurity defences. By offering this initiative, we aim to provide businesses with a fresh perspective, helping them identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The flexibility to target specific areas – whether it’s cloud security, applications, or infrastructure – ensures the support is as impactful as possible.”

Participants in the initiative will receive:

Tailored Cybersecurity Support : Businesses can allocate the complimentary funds to areas most relevant to their operations, whether internal/external penetration testing, application testing, or cloud security reviews.

: Businesses can allocate the complimentary funds to areas most relevant to their operations, whether internal/external penetration testing, application testing, or cloud security reviews. Expert Guidance : FoxTech’s experienced cybersecurity team specialises in uncovering vulnerabilities others may miss.

: FoxTech’s experienced cybersecurity team specialises in uncovering vulnerabilities others may miss. Actionable Insights : Comprehensive reports in plain English, offering practical solutions for real-world risks—not just technical findings.

: Comprehensive reports in plain English, offering practical solutions for real-world risks—not just technical findings. No Cost, No Commitment: A truly free initiative, with no hidden fees or obligations attached.

Cyberattacks are one of the most significant risks faced by businesses of all sizes and sectors. Industries such as financial services, healthcare, and legal are under constant pressure to protect sensitive data and meet regulatory standards.

According to recent studies, mid-sized organisations are particularly vulnerable, often being targeted due to limited resources or reliance on outdated defences.

“In today’s world, no business can afford to leave its cybersecurity to chance,” added Green. “Even if you’re confident in your current setup, a fresh set of eyes can uncover what others miss. Whether it’s securing your cloud, testing applications, or reviewing defences, this initiative offers peace of mind and a chance to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.”

The £150,000 allocation will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses across all sectors are encouraged to secure their complimentary cybersecurity service before the allocation is reached or by the 29th February deadline.