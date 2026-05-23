Sonic Just Dropped Four Frozen Refreshers – Summer Will Never Be the Same

Entering a Sonic parking space on a steamy afternoon has an almost ritualistic quality. The tiny speaker box, the sticky cup holder you neglected to clean last week, and, if you’re lucky, the carhop on roller skates. The drive-in chain Sonic is making a move that feels both predictable and subtly ambitious just as the temperature begins to rise into territory that makes asphalt shimmer. Sonic has built decades of loyalty around drinks in particular. Sonic introduced four new Frozen Refreshers on May 18, one of which is a short-lived Watermelon Peach flavor.

Three current favorites, Berry Citrus, Mango Peach, and Strawberry Passion Fruit, are reimagined in frozen form in this lineup. Then there’s Watermelon Peach, a seasonal addition that comes in frozen, still, and sparkling varieties. This type of menu expansion may seem insignificant on paper, but it conveys a lot about the chain’s expectationsCreating Goals and Expectations for ServiceNow Implementation for the summer. Sensing the opportunity, Sonic chose to establish its flag in frozen territory where it already has a clear home-court advantage. Fast food companies have been circling the Refresher trend for some time.

Sonic Launches Four New Limited Edition Frozen Refreshers For Summer

It’s difficult to ignore the timing. McDonald’s recently subtly added its own Refreshers to the lineup, and Taco Bell’s Refresca Freeze has become something of a sleeper hit. Panera jumped in as well. There is a lot of competition—possibly more than most casual consumers are aware of. However, Sonic has about fifty years of slush credibility, something the others lack. Few companies have dedicated more time to perfecting a drive-in frozen drink’s cold, sweet, slightly grainy texture. They were most likely the ones who could enter this fight late and still look natural.

Sonic’s vice president of culinary innovation, Barbara Williams, presented the launch as an expansion of the company’s renowned slush expertise combined with genuine fruit purées and green tea. That explanation contains a fair amount of marketing jargon, but the underlying reasoning makes sense. Between a soda and a light coffee drink, each 20-ounce Refresher contains approximately 45 milligrams of caffeine, which are naturally derived from green tea. For those in the afternoon slump who don’t want another iced latte but also don’t want pure sugar water, that’s a helpful middle lane.

In order to promote the launch, Sonic enlisted Ciara Miller and Ariana Madix for its “Sip to That” campaign, capitalizing on the influencer-meets-reality-TV trend that companies these days seem unable to avoid. It remains to be seen if that results in real foot traffic. Fast food marketing seems to have become more performative, focusing more on the social media video than the actual product. However, the real draw seems to be the $2.99 introductory price through May 31. That’s inexpensive enough to warrant a Tuesday detour.

The flavor to keep an eye on is Watermelon Peach. Watermelon has been all over the place lately—in seltzers, candies, and skincare products, for example—and combining it with peach seems almost too obvious for summer 2026. If consumers react as Sonic is obviously hoping, the flavor might last longer than its brief run. When the numbers make sense, the chain has a track record of subtly incorporating seasonal hits into the permanent lineup.

It’s still unclear if Frozen Refreshers will actually reduce Taco Bell’s or McDonald’s market share. Customer loyalty in fast food beverages is infamously weak, the Refresher category is fragmented, and regional preferences vary greatly. People will consume whatever is inexpensive and close by. Sonic isn’t actually attempting to overthrow anyone, though. It’s leveraging its advantages—frozen drinks, summertime nostalgia, drive-in convenience—and assuming that’s sufficient. It will feel familiar to pass a Sonic at dusk this summer, with the neon lights flickering and someone slurping something blue through a straw at the next stall. Perhaps that is precisely the point.