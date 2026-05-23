Robert Bobroczkyi – From Basketball Phenom to Backrooms Casting Coup

There is a certain type of online celebrity that shows up early and won’t go away. It is well known to Robert Bobroczkyi. Grainy phone-shot videos of him dwarfing his opponents started making the rounds online back in 2016, when he was still a teenager dribbling a basketball for Stella Azzurra’s youth squad in Italy. He was taller than seven feet already. In those videos, he appeared to be someone who had unintentionally entered the wrong age range. People posted the videos with the same mixture of amazement and discomfort that the internet has for anything that is physically extreme.

Ten years later, he is twenty-five, still seven feet seven, and no longer pursuing the NBA dream that everyone—possibly even himself—had thought was unattainable. Rather, he appeared in Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus in 2024 under the simple title “Offspring,” portraying a Human-Xenomorph mutant in what turned out to be one of the most talked-about horror films of the year. He has now been cast in Kane Parsons’ upcoming Backrooms adaptation, the eagerly awaited A24 project about which fans have been speculating for years. He is playing The Entity, according to online forums. They might be correct. He has the appropriate silhouette.

Robert Bobroczkyi

When you read his story again, you’ll notice how much of it seems like a slow correction. The original story was fairly simple. Zsigmond Bobęczky, a Romanian international who formerly played alongside Gheorghe Mureșan, is his father. Mom used to play volleyball. Their boy’s genetic makeup resulted in something that the medical literature could only characterize as constitutional tall stature, healthy, and not pathological. He was meant to play hoops. In 2018, the Washington Post featured him as the tallest adolescent in the world. A letter of recruitment from Rochester Christian University, an SPIRE Institute jersey, and the meticulously crafted limitations intended to safeguard his still-developing body were all present. Every piece was present.

However, it appears that basketball never quite turned out the way it was supposed to. When he first entered American high school, he weighed just 190 pounds, giving him a body mass index of 16.1—a figure that would worry any doctor. His time in college was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to Romania. He returned. Reading between the lines of the different profiles gives the impression that, despite his height suggesting otherwise, his body was simply unable to meet the demands of the sport.

However, you are not asked to run a fast break in Hollywood. It asks you to stand in a doorway and evoke an emotion in the audience that they are unable to identify. By all accounts, Bobroczkyi is capable of doing that effortlessly. This has a clear commercial logic. There are very few options available to casting directors seeking real, unsimulated physical strangeness, and CGI, no matter how advanced, still tends to look like CGI. An actor who is actually seven feet seven inches tall is something else.

The cultural pattern at work is difficult to ignore. Similar in stature was the late British actor Neil Fingleton, who played parts in X-Men and Game of Thrones. Sun Mingming gained experience in both film and wrestling. Stories about the unknown, the dangerous, and the otherworldly consistently feature the extremely tall. A career path that is solely determined by how your body appears to others is both flattering and unsettling.

It is unknown to the public whether Bobroczkyi enjoys his work or what he thinks about being typecast before he has even begun. He has 53,000 followers on Instagram but no posts, which seems to be a conscious decision. He is multilingual. Backrooms will be released in 2026. He doesn’t seem particularly eager to defend himself as you watch this play out.