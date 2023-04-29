Jobs in Romania. New positions for IT, manager or client support specialists

There are new job opportunities available in various fields such as web design, hospitality, construction, and call center companies in Romania, which are open to both young and experienced candidates who speak English, French, or more than one foreign language.

If you are looking for the best jobs in Romania, you can find great offers on the top recruitment website: eJobs. The IT and Communication fields, as well as Management, offer more job opportunities in cities such as Bucharest, Cluj Napoca, Sibiu, or Timișoara. Other job opportunities in Romania are available for candidates seeking work in construction, warehousing, delivery, and logistics.

Junior Brand Manager – Laundry and Home Care Products

One of the best-known German companies in laundry and home care products is looking for a Junior Brand Manager with good digital marketing knowledge, financial planning and budgeting skills, trade and customer knowledge. The ideal candidate should speak very good English, but German language skills are a plus. This is a full-time position, and the company encourages young professionals to apply for this entry and mid-level role.

Front-end Developer and .NET Developer – Computers & Technology Solutions

Candidates should have excellent analytical and mathematical skills, good C# skills, experience on .Net Frameworks, and knowledge of object-oriented programming languages, operating systems, device drivers, databases, system, network, operating system, and application administration. The international company providing computers and technology solutions encourages applicants of all ages, nationalities, or religious orientations. The ideal candidates should be open to learning, responsible, and eager to make a new career.

Front Desk Clerk – Hospitality Industry

One of the world’s most popular hotels, with 30 hotel brands represented in 122 countries including Romania, is looking for a Front Desk Clerk for their hotel in Bucharest. The ideal candidate should have a warm personality, good communication skills, and the ability to solve any problems concerning tourists. English is essential, and knowledge of a second foreign language is advantageous. Very good computer skills and knowledge of a hotel management system (Opera) are a must. Whether you are a beginner or experienced in the hospitality industry, this is one of the best jobs in Romania if you want to work in Bucharest.

Client Support Representative – In-Store Media

A private media solutions company is looking for a Client Support Representative with very good computer skills, fluent in English and French. Candidates should speak French at a proficient level and English at a working level. The ideal candidate should be well-organized, extremely thorough, proactive, and analytical. Excellent team player, independent worker, and cross-cultural communication skills are a plus. The company’s businesses include retailers, hotels, and quick-service restaurants, local banks, and other small businesses throughout Europe and the United States.

So if you’re looking for jobs in Romania, acces eJobs and browse through the various job opportunities available in Romania for candidates who speak English, French, or more than one foreign language. Some of the available positions include remote jobs. These companies encourage applicants of all ages, nationalities, or religious orientations, and offer opportunities for beginners and experienced professionals alike.