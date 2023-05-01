The SEO Coach Who is Helping Businesses Generate Real Impact

Mark A Preston, a coach specialising in SEO mindset, is introducing a fresh perspective on search engine optimisation for businesses. By utilising an inventive, problem-solving approach, his customised workshops assist organisations and marketing teams to reconsider a traditionally linear industry.

Mark has been training and mentoring individuals since 2001, including marketing agencies, in-house marketing teams and small business owners. His aim is to help people achieve the ideal SEO mindset and prevent them from wasting time on fruitless strategies.

Whilst businesses and marketing agencies have recognised the significance of SEO in achieving success, it does not always fulfil the expectations of the business. As SEO is a continuously evolving field, staying up to date with the latest trends and best practices is essential for maintaining a competitive edge. In reality, there are thousands of SEO strategies that a business could implement, but often many professionals dedicate countless hours to things that generate zero impact.

Mark assists individuals in embracing a particular mindset regarding SEO. When this mindset is applied, it creates a positive long-lasting effect. He aids businesses in streamlining their processes and integrating the skills, knowledge, and mindset necessary to solve challenging problems. This enables professionals to direct their agency or company in the right direction.

Mark offers valuable workshops and keynote talks on SEO mindset for marketing professionals and small business owners, enabling them to think about SEO in the correct way and generate real impact. Mark aims to prompt participants to question themselves by providing that lightbulb moment. All of his SEO training workshops are tailored 100% to each business or agency.

“From being in the industry for so long, I value the time and effort put into SEO and its practices, so in turn, I value other professionals trying to get the best results for their business or clients. Through my bespoke workshops, my primary goal is to create a long-lasting positive impact by getting individuals to ‘think’ about SEO in a certain way and give them the skillset they need to succeed. Hopefully, with that ‘lightbulb moment,’ they can go on to see SEO from a different perspective and be open to a new way of working, whilst improving their results,” Mark said.

Mark’s professional speaking journey began more than a decade ago when a local business expo requested him to be their keynote speaker, as he had already established a great reputation as the go-to person when it came to anything SEO related. Since then, Mark has spoken on stages around the world at various business expos, corporate events, trade organisations, and marketing conferences.