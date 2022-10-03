Top Ways to Boost Safety and Profits

Every smart manager knows that safety and profitability are uniquely connected. Companies that run a safe operation tend to earn more money. It’s as simple as that. But why the direct cause and effect relationship between the two? It’s mainly because businesses can earn and retain more capital when they don’t have to pay out on insurance claims involving accidents, negligence, and other costly liabilities. Transport fleets are a pertinent example.

The simple act of installing dash-mounted cameras can make driving safer and help supervisors keep tabs on road conditions 24/7. Plus, managers who invite insurance inspectors to do routine grounds checks stand a higher chance of uncovering potentially hazardous situations and preventing expensive accidents. Finally, owners who sponsor in-house education programs and offer rewards to employees who spot unsafe conditions can avoid all sorts of potential problems. This is a lesser-known financial tip for business since the cost savings aren’t obvious but the implication is significant. The good news is that there are many ways to rid your workplace of hazardous conditions. The following are some of the most effective ways of doing so.

Dash Cams in Fleet Vehicles

Owners who care about both vehicle and driver safety turn to a simple but powerful piece of technology that has become a standard of the transport industry: dash-mounted cameras. Not only are the units a low-cost way to boost safety, but they are highly effective at their designated jobs. How can dash cam installation benefit fleet supervisors, managers, and owners? The devices show them what is happening on the road 24/7. This visual link-up is an ideal way to maximize driver safety, allow for in-cab coaching, avoid bogus insurance claims, and cut down on mishaps and accidents.

In-House Education Programs

For so many organizations, the key to improving the job environment, decreasing accidents, and generally making people safer while they go about their duties is education. Large and small corporations offer free CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation) classes, first-aid training, and dozens of other courses, seminars, and in-service programs, all aimed at the same goal: a safer workplace. Some offerings, particularly in manufacturing firms, tend to be highly technical in nature and consist of classroom-based study that can last for several weeks. Owners cover all the costs of training and give workers paid time off to attend sessions.

Bonus System for Employees

In light and heavy industrial settings, many companies have found success with bonus programs that reward workers who report hazardous conditions. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. The point is to encourage and reward people who immediately notify superiors or maintenance staff of dangers like slippery floors, unstable furniture, blocked fire exits, exposed or faulty wiring, a potential fire hazard, falling objects from high shelves, and similar risks to health and general safety.

The most common program arrangement is to keep track of every reported incident, who alerted superiors, and what the potential damage might have been if the situation had been ignored. Then, at the end of each month or quarter, management puts on a special award program to recognize all workers who uncovered potential dangers. Rewards can be in the form of cash or prizes, but it’s important to establish such a system to encourage every employee to take part in monitoring overall safety conditions.