Amdax Bolsters Infrastructure Through Strategic Investment in Custodiex

A pioneering blend of cold storage and cloud-based solutions is establishing a new industry standard for the secure storage of digital assets by financial institutions.

Amdax, a prominent digital asset service provider in the Netherlands, has today revealed its acquisition of a strategic interest in UK-based Custodiex. This development strengthens the institutional custody capabilities of both firms, forming part of a wider infrastructure that encompasses trading, staking, and both on- and off-ramping services.

ISO 27001 certified custody technology for financial institutions

As digital assets gain increasing relevance in banking and institutional transactions globally, the demand for reliable and scalable secure storage solutions continues to grow. Custodiex is a key player in this field, offering custody solutions that integrate cold storage with cloud technology in a unique way. This infrastructure is designed to store digital assets, such as crypto, safely offline while maintaining high-speed access within the cold storage environment. The technology is scalable and future-proof, with readiness for the era of quantum computing. Additionally, it meets the stringent international ISO 27001 security standard, a critical requirement for banks, governments, and other financial institutions.

“Our strategic stake in Custodiex marks a significant step in our mission to provide financial institutions with a secure and reliable platform for their digital assets,” said Lucas Wensing, CEO of Amdax. “This advanced technology not only enhances our service offering but also raises the bar for security within the European crypto ecosystem.”

Phased integration into the Amdax infrastructure

Over the coming months, Custodiex’s custody technology will be gradually integrated into Amdax’s infrastructure. This strategic move gives Amdax direct access to the quantum-safe cold storage solution, designed to accommodate future developments such as the tokenization of Real-World Assets and the rise of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies), stablecoins, and other new digital asset types.

“We are proud that our technology is becoming part of a company that upholds the same high standards,” said Mike Sumner, CTO and co-founder of Custodiex. “Together, we are building one of the most secure custody environments for digital assets in Europe.”

By combining technological innovation with regulated financial services, Amdax and Custodiex are laying a robust foundation for a future-proof infrastructure. This empowers institutional investors with the required level of security, scalability, and regulatory compliance in a rapidly maturing sector that continues to demand ever higher standards.