Enabling rich text in a published embedded service deployment can significantly enhance the user experience by allowing formatted text, images, tables, and hyperlinks in messaging interfaces. This functionality is particularly valuable for organizations using platforms like Salesforce, SharePoint, or Contentful to create dynamic, engaging content in customer-facing applications, such as chatbots, web messaging, or in-app support systems.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through the steps to enable rich text in embedded service deployments, focusing primarily on Salesforce’s Embedded Service for Messaging, while also touching on other platforms like SharePoint and Contentful. The goal is to provide a detailed, actionable article to help you implement rich text effectively and rank highly for the keyword “how to enable rich text in published embedded service deployment.”

Understanding Embedded Service Deployments and Rich Text

Embedded service deployments refer to the integration of service components, such as chatbots, messaging channels, or support widgets, into external websites or applications. These deployments are commonly used in platforms like Salesforce for “Messaging for In-App and Web,” allowing businesses to provide seamless customer support. Rich text, on the other hand, is a field type that supports advanced formatting options, including bold, italics, hyperlinks, images, and tables, unlike plain text, which is limited to unformatted content.

Enabling rich text in these deployments enhances communication by allowing agents or automated systems to share visually appealing and contextually rich messages. For example, in a Salesforce Embedded Service Deployment, rich text can make chatbot responses more engaging by including formatted instructions or embedded media. Similarly, in SharePoint or Contentful, rich text fields can be used to create dynamic content in document libraries or CMS-driven websites.

This article will cover the following:

Enabling Rich Text in Salesforce Embedded Service Deployments Configuring Rich Text in SharePoint Document Libraries Using Rich Text in Contentful for Embedded Assets Best Practices for Optimizing Rich Text in Embedded Deployments Troubleshooting Common Issues

By following these steps, you can ensure that your embedded service deployment supports rich text, providing a better experience for end users.

1. Enabling Rich Text in Salesforce Embedded Service Deployments

Salesforce’s Embedded Service for Messaging (part of Service Cloud) allows businesses to embed chat or messaging capabilities into websites or mobile apps. To enable rich text in a published embedded service deployment, follow these steps:

Step 1: Set Up an Embedded Service Deployment

Navigate to Setup : In your Salesforce org, go to the Setup menu by clicking the gear icon in the top-right corner.

Access Embedded Service Deployments : In the Quick Find box, type “Embedded Service Deployments” and select it.

Create a New Deployment : Click “New” to create a new deployment. Choose “Messaging for In-App and Web” and select “Web” as the deployment type. Provide a name for your deployment (e.g., “Customer Support Chat”).

Connect to a Messaging Channel : Link the deployment to an existing messaging channel (created via Omni-Channel settings) to route messages to agents or bots.

Save and Publish: Save your changes and publish the deployment to make it available for use.

Step 2: Enable Rich Text in the Messaging Channel

Access Omni-Channel Settings : In Setup, search for “Omni-Channel” and select “Omni-Channel Settings.”

Enable Rich Text for Messaging : Ensure that the messaging channel associated with your deployment supports rich text. Salesforce’s messaging channels support rich text by default for features like bold, italics, and hyperlinks, but you may need to configure specific settings for embedded media or advanced formatting. Go to the messaging channel settings and verify that “Enable Rich Text” or “Enhanced Messaging” is turned on. This allows agents or bots to send formatted messages.

Configure Bot Responses (Optional): If using an Einstein Bot, ensure that the bot’s responses are configured to use rich text. In the Bot Builder, edit the dialog to include HTML or markdown for formatting (e.g., <b>Bold text</b> for bold).

Step 3: Embed the Messaging Component in Your Site

Open Experience Cloud Site Builder : Navigate to your Experience Cloud site (formerly Community Cloud) in the Experience Site Builder.

Add the Embedded Messaging Component : From the Components list, drag the “Embedded Messaging” component onto your site’s template (e.g., in the footer or a dedicated support page).

Configure Component Properties : Select the Embedded Messaging component and configure the properties in the Property Editor: Choose the deployment you created. Enable rich text options by ensuring the messaging channel supports formatted content.

Publish the Site: Save and publish your site to make the embedded messaging component live.

Step 4: Test Rich Text Functionality

Test the Deployment : Use the “Test Messaging” button in the Embedded Service Deployment settings to verify that the chat widget loads correctly and supports rich text.

Send Formatted Messages : Test sending messages with bold, italics, hyperlinks, or embedded images (if supported by your configuration). Ensure that the formatting renders correctly for end users.

Verify CORS Settings: If you encounter issues (e.g., CORS errors), ensure that the site’s domain is added to the Trusted Domains list in Setup > Digital Experiences > Settings. The domain must start with https:// to avoid CORS issues.

Step 5: Advanced Configuration (Optional)

Customize Rich Text with Flows : For advanced use cases, create an Omni-Channel Flow to route messages and include rich text responses. In Setup > Flows, create a new Omni-Channel Flow, set the Resource Type to Variable, and configure it to handle rich text inputs.

Enable Embedded Images: If you want to include images in rich text messages, ensure that the messaging channel supports embedded media. This may require additional configuration in the bot or agent settings to include image URLs or references.

Notes

Salesforce’s rich text support for embedded service deployments is limited to certain formatting options (e.g., bold, italics, hyperlinks) unless enhanced rich text is explicitly enabled. Embedded images may require additional API calls or configuration.

If deploying to a sandbox, ensure that metadata components (e.g., EmbeddedServiceConfig) are included to avoid CORS or configuration errors.

2. Configuring Rich Text in SharePoint Document Libraries

SharePoint is another platform where rich text can be enabled in embedded service deployments, particularly in document libraries or lists used for content management. Here’s how to enable rich text in a SharePoint document library:

Step 1: Access the Document Library

Navigate to the Library : Open your SharePoint site and go to the document library where you want to enable rich text (e.g., “Documents”).

Check Existing Columns: Verify if the library has a “Multiple Lines of Text” column (e.g., “Description”). If not, create one by going to Library Settings > Create Column.

Step 2: Enable Rich Text via Library Settings

Go to List Settings : In the document library, click the gear icon and select “Library Settings.”

Edit the Column : Click the name of the column (e.g., “Description”) to enter its settings.

Enable Rich Text : Select “Rich Text (Bold, italics, text alignment, hyperlinks)” for basic formatting. Select “Enhanced Rich Text (Rich text with pictures, tables, and hyperlinks)” for advanced features like images and tables.

Save Changes: Click “OK” to save the column settings.

Step 3: Enable Rich Text via SharePoint Designer

If the option to enable rich text is not available in the browser interface (common in older SharePoint versions or specific library types):

Open SharePoint Designer : Launch SharePoint Designer and connect to your site.

Navigate to the Library : Go to Lists & Libraries, select your document library, and click “Edit Columns.”

Enable Rich Text : Double-click the target column (e.g., “Description”), check the “Rich Text” or “Enhanced Rich Text” box, and click “OK.”

Save and Publish: Save the changes and publish the library to apply the settings.

Step 4: Use PowerShell for Automation

For programmatic configuration, use PowerShell to enable rich text:

Add-PSSnapin Microsoft.SharePoint.PowerShell -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue $SiteURL = “https://intranet.yourcompany.com/” $ListName = “Documents” $FieldName = “Description” # Internal Name $Web = Get-SPWeb $SiteURL $List = $Web.Lists[$ListName] $Field = $List.Fields[$FieldName] if ($Field -ne $NULL) { $Field.RichText = $True $Field.RichTextMode = “FullHtml” # For Enhanced Rich Text $Field.Update() Write-Host “Rich Text Enabled for ‘$($Field.Title)’ Successfully!” -ForegroundColor Green } else { Write-Host “Field ‘$FieldName’ doesn’t Exist!” -ForegroundColor Red }

