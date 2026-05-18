Did Jeff Ross Have Colon Cancer? The Story Behind the “Roastmaster’s” Quietest Year

In conversations with comedians who have survived a traumatic event, there is a calm moment that occasionally arises. This spring, Jeff Ross unintentionally hit it on the TODAY show. His chemotherapy port had just been taken out. According to his own description, he appeared lighter—that is, he had one fewer foreign object in his chest. He then joked about it. When he said, “I named my tumor Al because it’s shrinking,” Al Roker and the rest of TODAY’s third-hour cast burst out laughing. It was the type of statement that can only be effective if the speaker has truly earned it.

Indeed, Jeff Ross had colon cancer, which is the response to the inquiry that keeps coming up in search results. In 2024, he received a diagnosis of stage 3 colon cancer, which indicates that the cancer had progressed to adjacent lymph nodes but had not yet invaded more distant organs. In the summer of 2024, he had surgery to remove seven inches of his colon. After that, he underwent chemotherapy for six months. When he spoke with TODAY in March 2026, he claimed to be “100 percent.” At last, the chemotherapy port that had been inserted beneath his skin to administer the drug intravenously had been removed. As you watch the piece, it is difficult to ignore how frequently, in situations like this one, thankfulness appears as a joke.

The aspect that most people ignore when they hear about a cancer recovery is what gives Ross’s story its unique significance. He was symptom-free. Not one. He didn’t feel any pain. He was not getting any thinner. He was not observing any alterations that would have led an average individual to seek medical attention. In his fifties, he underwent his first colonoscopy only at the recommendation of a friend. In talks on Jimmy Kimmel Live and other platforms, Ross has said that he had been delaying it for years. For those at average risk, 45 is the suggested screening age. He was way above that boundary. Like many others, he had just concluded that it wasn’t urgent.

Beyond Ross’s personal recovery, the story is significant because it takes place at a time when American public health officials are becoming more concerned about colon cancer screening. Colorectal cancer rates among younger persons, particularly those in their 30s and 40s, have been increasing in ways that remain unclear. In response to this trend, the American Cancer Society reduced the recommended screening age from 50 to 45 in 2018. In spite of this, newly eligible patients’ screening rates are still significantly lower than what public health officials would like. The obstacles are somewhat cultural, partially psychological, and partially logistical. Most people would prefer not to consider having a colonoscopy until absolutely necessary.

In the manner comedians sometimes do best, Ross has been puncturing precisely that reticence using his platform. Take a Banana for the Ride, his Netflix one-man Broadway production, traces his health struggle throughout the course of his decades-long tenure as the Roastmaster General. The title is based on a piece of useful advice he allegedly received during treatment, which serves as a reminder of the tiny, everyday things that help people stay grounded while their bodies are acting in frightening ways.

Did Jeff Ross Have Colon Cancer?

According to many who have seen it, the show is both emotionally forthright and truly funny. Ross has stated that if the show had solely been about him, he could not have kept it emotionally compelling. He has noted that the audience’s reaction and the way strangers come up to him after shows to relate their own diagnoses, treatments, and recoveries are what give it its enduring appeal.

Ross said something on TODAY that has stuck with me. “I know there’s a lot of people still in the fight, and I always say it’s not just the fight, it’s the army.” In a manner that medical literature seldom does, that phrase captures a certain aspect of how cancer survival actually functions. In the end, the treatment itself is a fairly sophisticated procedure. The tumor is removed surgically. Chemotherapy aims to eradicate any remaining cells. The medical infrastructure performs its duties.

However, the medication is rarely the factor that determines whether a person survives the months of nausea, exhaustion, and anxiety. It is the individuals who appear. family members who provide transportation to appointments. On days when the sufferer lacks the energy to reply, pals send texts. the coworkers who sustain the work. Ross has made it plain that he credits both his oncologists and that community for his recovery.

Additionally, there is the rather unsettling cultural reality that comedians have emerged as some of the most successful health advocates in American public life within the last ten years. Only after his passing did Norm Macdonald discuss cancer in public. Tig Notaro transformed her diagnosis into one of the most well-known stand-up routines of the previous two decades. Ross is now on that short but expanding list. Comedians are trusted by audiences to be honest about difficult subjects, which is why this works and why public health organizations are unable to fully duplicate it through traditional advertising. In a manner that a billboard cannot, the humor gains the right to convey the message.