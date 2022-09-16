How To Choose the Right Swegway for Your Kids

It goes without saying that most parents want their kids to have the best childhood experiences possible, which often includes providing them with the opportunity to explore and try new things in life. Swegways are one of those things!

These hoverboards are an excellent way for children to explore their surroundings and have fun. There are different models of Swegway available, which you can check out here and choose depending on your child’s age and experience. These machines also make the perfect gift, so if you’re considering getting your child a Swegway, here are a few tips for choosing the right one for your kid.

Size Matters

Firstly, you need to consider the size of the wheels. If you are purchasing a Segway for indoor purposes, any wheel size will do; however, if you are buying a Segway for your kid to use outdoors, wheel size becomes very important. The outdoors consists of many bumps, cracks, and uneven terrains that need to be considered when you ride; therefore, you need to ensure you get the right wheel size keeping in mind that the bigger the wheels, the greater the bumps they can overcome.

Weight Limit

Weight limit is another thing that needs to be considered because the manufacturer Segway has set specific weight limits on their vehicles, which have been strictly enforced. For adults, you are not allowed to ride a Segway if your weight exceeds 117kg; for kids, you are not allowed to operate a Segway if your weight is under 45kg. These weight restrictions are to be taken very seriously because they are set specifically to ensure the safe operation of the Swegway.

Age Guidelines

Age is important. You must be 11 years old or older to ride a Segway, so if your kid is younger, it’s best that you probably wait a while and not get too excited about purchasing one. This age limit is because a Swegway is a machine that needs to be operated, and the operator needs to be tall enough and old enough to hold onto the handlebars on the machine if the Segway has handlebars. Scooters have adjustable handlebars, but the age guideline is there for a reason, so you need to comply and ensure your child’s maximum safety at all costs.

Terrain

You also need to consider terrain when buying a Swegway for your kids because this will give you an idea of where your child can ride this machine and if it is compatible with those conditions. Generally, a Swegway can ride on grass, dirt, and gravel; however, this depends on the type of hoverboard that you get.

If you want to ride your Swegway on rougher surfaces such as grass, dirt, and gravel, you need quality tires suitable for these conditions. You want to ensure you purchase the right Swegway with the right tires because you don’t want your child to get hurt. Generally, it’s best to get a Swegway with bigger tires. You must also ensure your hoverboard is durable because riding on rough terrain means your machine will get dirty, wet, and battered.

Price Point

Strangely enough, the price of a Swegway does not always have a strong link to its performance. You can get a good Swegway at an online store from an unknown manufacturer with good specs at an affordable price. That said, the general rule of thumb is that the more you pay, the better the quality of the product you will receive.

Paying more money on a Swegway may guarantee a reliable product, good handling, and a pleasurable driving experience, making these vehicles well worth the money spent. Another thing you must consider is the brand because in the world of kids- the cooler the brand, the cooler the rider.