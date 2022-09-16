All about studying in the USA: Cost, intakes, and eligibility

Introduction

Studying in the United States of America is an experience of a lifetime. Every year, close to 5,00,000 foreign students make their way to this land of opportunity and academic excellence. The United States not only has some of the top universities in the world, but it also gives international students unparalleled exposure and career-development chances.

The advantages of studying in the United States for foreign students

Studying in the US gives you access to numerous other advantages in addition to high-quality education, such as:

There are many ways that studying overseas can help you get ahead when it comes time for job hunting after graduation. You will be able to find opportunities sooner because people will know about your qualifications before they even hear about them! This means more jobs (and better-paying ones) for everyone involved!

US universities are one of the most preferred choices for students looking at pursuing higher education abroad; since all good things come at a price, this to comes with a high cost of tuition.

Intakes for the USA

Intakes typically take place three times annually at US universities and colleges.

Intake session Application timeline for 2023 Spring intake January to May Summer intake Around May Fall intake September to December

Why choose Spring Intake?

Applying for Spring Intake, you will have enough time, for instance, to effectively study and conquer the IELTS, GRE, GMAT, or TOEFL. Using a course in the spring intake will allow you to finish your degree more quickly than with other inputs. You can also research different universities and their lessons to learn more. So, you can organize your higher education plans six months before your study abroad trip.

Why choose the Summer Intake?

After the fall and spring intakes, universities only offer summer intake. The universities this season mainly offer language programs for non-English speakers and some cultural events. However, few colleges make specific courses open to applications.

Why choose Fall Intake?

The fall or autumn semester is the most sought-after admissions period for students applying to higher education. A wide variety of courses and slots are available for, be chosen for, and pursue your degree at almost all USA universities, which accept the first batch of first-year undergrad students for this season.

Eligibility Criteria to study in the USA

For higher education in the USA, international students must take competitive exams like the SAT, TOEFL, GMAT, and GRE. In addition, students who wish to pursue subject-specific coursework must pass tests like the PCAT, VCAT, MCAT, and DAT.

For Undergraduates:

Successful completion of the class 12th test from any recognized board in the nation is a requirement for admission to the UG programs in the USA.

Higher secondary, high school, and intermediate certificates are recognized for UG courses.

Students must pass an English proficiency exam like the IELTS or TOEFL to be accepted into UG programs in the USA.

For PG Courses

Completing 16 years of prior study from any accredited university is required for admission to Pg Courses in the United States.

Some universities will favor applicants with experience.

The Universities of the USA must require all transcripts or mark sheets of the educational qualifications.

Some universities could also demand that applicants submit legitimate GRE results.

Cost of Studying in the USA

The cost to study in the US is one of the most crucial factors you should consider while choosing a college. It can be divided into two categories – tuition fees and accommodation.

Tuition fees are paid yearly, while accommodation costs vary depending on where you live and whether or not it’s campus-based or off-campus housing.

An overseas student’s average annual cost of attending school in the US is estimated to be USD 35,000.

Entrance Exam Fee Rs. 28000-40000

Application Fee Rs. 9000–11000

Accommodation fees

For on-campus – $9,800 per year

For Dorms off Campus-Rs. $450 per year

Cost of Living in the USA

The cost of living in America is meager compared with other countries, so your expenses will be minimal if all goes well with your studies here. However, some things might not be cheap but are still worth considering before making any decision about where to go for higher education:

Transportation costs (gasoline): $4.2 per gallon

Food prices: $4-$6 per meal

Lodging costs: $50 per night.

Colleges are pricey, and many people may spend a fortune studying in the USA. Living costs outside of your native nation make up a significant portion of the undeniable costs of studying abroad. If you apply for scholarships, you might find it easier to repay your student loans, which can be very taxing. You can check the list of scholarships offered in LeapScholar for international students to see if any might help you with the expenses. The LeapScholar scholarship finder can be helpful if you’re having trouble locating scholarships online. Choose the nation of your choice, and it will start. Use this website to find great scholarships before they are gone!

Conclusion

We hope that this article has provided you with all the information needed to decide whether studying in the USA is right for you. The cost of education varies by university and program, so we recommend that you contact LeapScholar to find out exactly what it will take before committing yourself financially. LeapScholar makes the difficult task of selecting the right college in the USA simpler for you. They individualized counseling and coaching that is tailored to your interests and objectives.