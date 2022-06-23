What You Need to Know About European Games

European roulette is a classic version of a gambling game that first appeared on the territory of modern France. For more than three centuries, the game and its rules have changed, but the principle has remained unchanged: a player needs to guess the sector where the ball will fall after the wheel stops spinning. The outcome depends solely on luck, but strategies can be used to increase the chances of success.

European Roulette Rules

Everyone has seen films about millionaires at the roulette tables more than once, but not everyone knows how to play the game. Gambling entertainment attracts with simple rules, different types of bets, and quick results. Here is how it works:

The main mechanism is the wheel. The dealer launches it and throws the ball in the opposite direction from the spins;

The wheel consists of 37 cells. Sectors with numbers from 1 to 36 are placed in a chaotic order and are painted alternately in red and black;

The only green cell is zero;

The playing field is divided into 36 sectors in 3 rows. Zero is located on the side of the main field.

The goal of the game of European roulette is very simple: try to guess the cell where the ball will stop. Participants wager amounts after the dealer gives a sign for that. After the wheel stops spinning, the dealer announces the number and colour of the winning sector and pays money to the winners (if any).

Types of Bets in European Roulette

At the same time, up to 8 participants are located at the gambling table. An important advantage of the game is the ability to make different bets at the same time. It is in films that the main character often gets the jackpot for one guessed cell, in real life, there are many options for winning. If you are new to gambling, then you should read this article to know how it all is arranged and why it is so popular in Canada.

Bets in European roulette in the best casinos are divided into internal and external. Inside bets and their winnings (concerning the amount wagered) are as follows:

Straight — per cell (35 to 1);

Split — into two adjacent numbers vertically or horizontally (17 to 1);

Street — three sectors in a row horizontally (11 to 1);

Trio — on the first three numbers, including zero (11 to 1);

Corner — to four neighbouring numbers (8 to 1);

First Four — on the first four numbers, including zero (8 to 1);

Six Line — for six numbers in a row that create two horizontal lines (5 to 1).

If the gambler's bet does not include zero, then if the ball falls on zero, one loses. Thanks to this, casinos maintain an advantage over the players in European roulette of 2.7%.

Tips for Players

The results of playing roulette depend only on luck. In online casinos, the outcome is decided by a random number generator. However, numerous strategies can affect the variance but not the mathematical probability. European roulette betting tips:

It is recommended to practice in demo mode on online gambling sites;

Pay attention to table limits at a casino;

You can track the winning numbers of previous spins;

It is better to choose casino games with a real dealer and not a virtual machine.

The game process must be streamlined so that the client understands everything that happens on the field. One of the strategies should be used. They do not guarantee permanent winnings but are used by all professionals.