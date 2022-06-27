8 Important Factors To Consider Before Buying AC

Air conditioners are a considerable investment. When you buy it –you expect it to run for a long time in a good condition. You want to make sure that you spend your money wisely by buying the right products.

There are a lot of options for an air conditioner, different brands, different types, size, and many other considerations for you to think about. It can be very confusing and also nerve-wrecking! However make sure to consider these 8 important factors before buying your air conditioner.

Type of the Air Conditioner

You may reduce your selections and choose the air conditioner that you’ll need by being aware of the various types available. You can choose a window unit, a portable unit, or a split unit according to your needs and what features it offers. For a common room in a house, you may need a window type of aircon, which is the sort that is typically installed in homes.

If you have to choose an air conditioner type for your place, you may also want to consider whether you’d prefer buying an inverter air conditioner or a non-inverter system. Nowadays, people are shifting to inverter air conditioner units because they’re more energy-efficient.

Size

This is very important to make sure that you have the right type of air conditioner installed to your space. But many people do not really think about this, and they end up with wrong-sized air conditioners. Keep in mind that there is no one-size-fits-all air conditioning unit, find the right air conditioner depending on your room size. If you are confused about choosing the right size, you may want to consider asking your technician beforehand.

Noise

Having an air conditioner with a lot of noise won’t be very fun. An air conditioner should typically not produce sounds louder than 60 decibels. And usually, the more expensive air conditioners operate more silently. It might be worthwhile to invest a little more for your air conditioner, and choose to buy an air conditioner that runs smoothly with no annoying sounds.

Energy-efficient

Using an air conditioner too often might affect the environment. Thus why it is also crucial to purchase an air conditioner that can still give you the optimum cooling while considering the rising cost of electricity. Energy-efficient will not just help the environment, but could also lower your billing usage –thus saving you money!

Air Quality

Air conditioner should have a good dehumidification unit. This will help to reduce the humidity in the room, and give increased cooling and more comfort for you. Another thing that you should pay attention to is the filter. A good filter gives better cooling and will also help to improve the efficiency of your air conditioner!

Installation & Regular Maintenance

Your air conditioner performance will depend on good installation. Therefore it is very important to get your air conditioner installed from an authorized and trustry maintenance service. If you are staying in Singapore, we recommend you to get your air conditioner installed by Luce Aircon. With a reasonable price, you can get your air conditioner installed by a professional and well trained technician. You also need to make sure that your air conditioner has regular maintenance check-ups. This will help to maintain your air conditioner to be in a good quality for a long time.

Warranty

This is very essential, and you should really pay attention to the details of your warranty. If something goes wrong with your aircon, a warranty will protect you. Make sure you are aware of what you must do to maintain the warranty’s validity. Remember that an HVAC contractor must install the air conditioner in order to qualify for warranty coverage. Your warranty could not be fulfilled if you install it yourself! So seek out a professional to do it.

Budget

Last but not least is the budget. Although you might be tempted to buy the cheapest equipment on the market, keep in mind that the more expensive the units, usually will have higher efficiency, making them less expensive to operate for a long run. Spending more now could end up saving you a ton of money later on.

Overall the primary objective before buying an air conditioner is to make sure that it is efficient in combating heat and humidity. Choosing the proper air conditioner will really help to make the most of your money!