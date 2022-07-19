5 of the Best Electric Cars in 2022

There’s no doubt that electric cars are becoming increasingly popular, and it’s easy to see why. Not only are they more environmentally friendly than petrol or diesel cars, but they’re typically more efficient and cheaper to operate.

But a lot of drivers are still sceptical. Two significant concerns about electric cars prevent drivers from switching to electric vehicles. The first concern is range anxiety. This is a big issue with electric vehicles, but while early electric cars had limited range, most can now travel hundreds of miles on a single charge — Mercedes recently announced an EV concept that can do 1000km on a single charge.

The second concern is the price of electric cars. As the technology behind electric vehicles is still developing, EVs are often more expensive than fuel-powered cars. But as electric vehicles become more popular, they become more affordable. Plus, car leasing allows drivers to make the switch without worrying about the initial expense.

With that in mind, let’s look at some of the best electric cars available today.

Best Electric Cars 2022 — Tesla Model 3

A massive surprise here, a Tesla on a list of the best electric cars. The Tesla Model 3 is undoubtedly one of the best electric cars available. With a range of over 350 miles, it can take you almost anywhere you need to go without worrying about recharging.

The Model 3 also has many features that make it an appealing choice for 2022, including Autopilot (Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system), a spacious interior and a sleek design. If you’re looking for an electric car that can take you wherever you want to go and do so in style, the Tesla Model 3 is an excellent choice.

Best Electric Cars 2022 — Honda e

The Honda e is an electric car designed from the ground up to deliver an exceptional electric driving experience. The compact and nimble e is powered by a high-capacity battery pack that provides instant torque and responsive acceleration. And with a range of over 130 miles, the Honda e is capable of meeting the needs of most daily driving needs.

While the e may be small in size, it’s big on features, with a surprisingly spacious interior, advanced safety and driver assistance technologies, and a host of connectivity features. The Honda e has received rave reviews across the board and won ​​World Urban Car of the Year in the 2021 World Car Awards and came third in the overall World Car of the Year in the same year.

Best Electric Cars 2022 — Polestar 2

Polestar is a Swedish automotive manufacturer owned by Volvo Cars that was founded in 1996 as a spin-off from the Volvo Group to create high-performance electric vehicles. While the Polestar 1 was a plugin hybrid, the Polestar 2 is an all-electric vehicle that really delivers. The car has a range of over 290 miles and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under five seconds.

The Polestar 2 is also equipped with several features that make it one of the best electric cars on the market, including a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and a wireless charging pad. In addition, the car comes with an impressive infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Best Electric Cars 2022 — Kia EV6

Kia may not have always had the best reputation, but it’s setting the standard for affordable electric cars in many ways. The EV6 is a stylish and sporty SUV with a range of up to 310 miles on a single charge. Plus, It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds if you choose the GT model, making it one of the quickest electric cars on the market.

The Kia EV6 is also packed with features, including an infotainment system with voice-activated navigation and a wireless charging pad. Plus, the Kia EV6 will turn heads on the road with its sleek design and spacious interior. So if you’re looking for an electric car that’s stylish, fast and packed with features, be sure to check out the Kia EV6.

Best Electric Cars 2022 — Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen has focused a lot on electric cars over the last few years, and various other manufacturers have used their impressive EV MEB platform. While VW’s electric range has plenty of options, the Volkswagen ID.3 is one of the standout electric cars you can drive in 2022. It has a range of up to 342 miles and can charge from 0-80% in 30 minutes.

The ID.3 also has a bunch of impressive standard features such as LED headlights, an 8-inch touch screen display and adaptive cruise control. It’s also available with optional features such as a panoramic sunroof and heated front seats. If you’re looking for an electric car that’s efficient, practical and fun to drive, the VW ID.3 is perfect.

Choosing the Best Electric Car for Your Needs

Deciding to switch to an electric car is a big decision. Not only do you have to worry about the upfront cost of the vehicle, but you also have to think about things like range and charging time. But with the upcoming ban on traditional fuel vehicles, we’re all going to be making the switch soon.

If you’re looking to switch sooner rather than later, here are a few things you can do to ensure you choose the best electric car for your needs:

Firstly, think about your daily driving habits. If you only use your car for short trips around town, then you won’t need as much range as someone who regularly commutes into the city or makes long journeys.

Secondly, consider how often you’ll need to charge your car. If you have access to a home charger, you’ll be able to charge overnight. However, if you rely on public chargers, you’ll want to make sure you choose a car with a rapid charging time.

Finally, don’t forget to factor in price and available features. There are plenty of electric car leasing deals available that make electric cars more affordable, so take your time to find one that suits your needs.

By keeping these factors in mind, you can be sure you’ll choose the best electric car for your needs.