New era for Cromwell Polythene Limited and CPR Manufacturing Limited

Blacks Solicitors has supported a reorganisation of shares for Vickers-Lee Holdings Limited, which owns both Cromwell Polythene Limited and CPR Manufacturing Limited.

James and Debbie Lee, directors and shareholders at Vickers-Lee Holdings Limited, appointed the Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors to support the succession planning that allowed sons Angus, Alex and Henry to become shareholders in the family business.

Blacks secured the opportunity thanks to the existing relationship with the Vickers-Lee group, and the team’s extensive experience in supporting corporate reorganisations and business succession planning.

Commenting on the redistribution James Lee, managing director at Cromwell Polythene Limited, said: “We are most grateful to Alex, Hayley and the team at Blacks Solicitors for their expert advice and professional support which has enabled us to successfully redistribute our shares through a variety of methods. The team has provided excellent knowledge and support in the succession planning of our family business’’.

The independent, family run business supplies products for the capture and containment of both waste and recyclables and aims to be the most resourceful company in plastics, supplying products that help make the world cleaner, greener, and more resourceful.

Alex Hall, associate legal executive, led the Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors, with support from Hayley Blackburn, legal executive. Alex added: “We’re delighted to have worked closely with James and Debbie, and to build on our ongoing relationship. Having the opportunity to support a Yorkshire-based family run business is very special. We’re looking forward to seeing how the redistribution of shares shapes the business and its future growth plans.”

The Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors was supported by the firm’s own Commercial Property and Wills & Probate teams. Blacks also worked closely with Craig Hughes and Steve Hornshaw of accountancy firm Brown & Butler to ensure the successful completion of the deal.