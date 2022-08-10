UK’s largest Islamic Convention is back for the 1st time since the pandemic began. 30,000 Muslims will join in celebration 

The UK’s longest running Islamic convention is set to return for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The gathering is set to see ten’s of thousands of British Muslims coming together to celebrate.

From the 5th to the 7th of August Ahmadi Muslims from across the UK will be joining together 200 acre site Oakland Farm in Hampshire. The event known as Jalsa Salana focuses on three days of prayer, discussion and spiritual rejuvenation.

7,000 volunteers worked tirelessly to set up the event in under two weeks and continue to volunteer throughout the three days. The event will seek to offer solutions to some of the biggest global challenges facing the world today.

The main focus of the convention is to highlight the true, peaceful teachings of Islam and help attendees better understand the faith.

The highlight of the event is the attendance of the Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, leader to millions of Ahmadi Muslims across the world.

His Holiness will deliver addresses to attendees throughout the Jalsa, providing insight on key social issues at a time of immense global uncertainty.

His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said:

“A golden principle given by the Founder of Islam (peace and blessings be upon him) is that a true Muslim should like for others, what he likes for himself. I believe that this simple and profound point, if acted upon, not just by Muslims, but by all people, is the means for everlasting peace in society. No doubt, everyone desires peace for themselves and their loved ones, but most people will be lying if they claim that they want their opponents and competitors to have peace and to live with contentment. Yet this is the standard of nobility and generosity of spirit that Islam requires. It is a religion and teaching that promotes selflessness and urges humans to discard all traces of selfishness.”

Abid Khan, Press Secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said:

“The past two years have been a challenging time for communities across the globe due to the pandemic. Now however, the world faces further challenges in the form of economic difficulties, political unrest and the very real prospect of a Third World War. We are extremely fortunate to have His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, address this year’s Jalsa and provide real solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing the world today.”