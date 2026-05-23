The man dressed in bright orange jail clothes had little to say. When U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen asked Anthony James Kazmierczak what he remembered about the January afternoon he charged a stage in Minneapolis with a syringe and sprayed Representative Ilhan Omar with a solution of apple cider vinegar and water, he only had one response. That was it: “Fuzzy.” After being detained for three months, he was charged with federal assault, entered a guilty plea on May 7, and his only explanation for what he had done was that his memory had become hazy.

Reading it in a court transcript is peculiar. People frequently enter guilty pleas without recalling every detail, but Kazmierczak’s case is not one that goes unnoticed. A video is available. Witnesses exist. A 55-year-old man leaps from his seat and lunges toward a sitting member of Congress while the Minneapolis town hall audience watches in mid-sentence. Before he could get to her, he was tackled. Unharmed, Omar continued talking. She later declared on X that she would not allow “this small agitator” to scare her. Regardless of your opinion of her politics, her poise was genuine.

Guilty in Minneapolis: The Man Who Attacked a Congresswoman and Why He Did It

Kazmierczak now faces a maximum sentence of 96 months in prison; however, his attorney, John Fossum, suggested that the realistic range is closer to four to fourteen months, with time already served counting toward whatever the judge ultimately decides. Fossum declined to respond when asked if his client felt regret, which seems like a certain kind of response in and of itself.

Perhaps more important than the act itself in this situation is the background. On January 27, Omar wasn’t just holding a standard constituent meeting. Following two killings that rocked Minneapolis—the shooting death of Renée Good on January 7 and the death of Alex Pretti, a nurse, on January 24—she was demanding the resignation of Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security Secretary at the time. They were both citizens of the United States. Both had been demonstrating against the state’s immigration and customs enforcement activities. By the end of January, the city was unclean. Although the Trump administration has never admitted responsibility for either shooting, Noem was let go from her position on March 5.

Kazmierczak entered that setting with more than just vinegar in his possession. According to court records, a man once told a close friend that “somebody should kill” Omar. He had two bankruptcy filings, numerous DUIs, a felony auto-theft conviction from 1989, and a lengthy history of posts on the internet endorsing President Donald Trump and disparaging Democrats. He informed the judge that in addition to receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease, he has been diagnosed with ADHD and a type of PTSD. His initial lawyer claimed he hadn’t had access to his prescription drugs following his arrest. The court will consider whether any of that clarifies anything, and observers can also weigh in.

When questioned about the incident on ABC News, Trump implied that Omar had staged it herself. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” he replied. When the woman in question is a Somalian refugee who has been told to “go back” to her home country by the president for the past seven years, the statement carries extra weight.

When you read the filings and the news coverage, what sticks in your mind is how small the act was in comparison to the vastness of its surroundings. A syringe filled with diluted vinegar. A man who is having trouble recalling his actions. A congresswoman concluded her remarks. A city is still tallying its fatalities. One small chapter is closed with the guilty plea. The remainder of the narrative is still in progress.