The Everglades road has always seemed like a place where projects go to either vanish or become bizarre. The strip malls thin out, the cypress trees lean closer, and the air takes on that damp, mineral odor that the locals simply refer to as “the swamp” when you drive far enough west of Miami. A collection of tents and chain-link fences that the state of Florida has chosen to name Alligator Alcatraz is located somewhere along that road, past the signs for airboat tours and the gator farms. Depending on who you ask, it is either one of the most unsettling structures to be constructed on American soil in years or a daring experiment in immigration enforcement.

Beyond the name, the location of the object is what makes it unique. The detention facility is located nearly exactly where developers attempted to construct the world’s largest jetport in the late 1960s. The then-novel notion that you could not simply pave over a swamp because it was convenient caused that project to fail. In order to eradicate it, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who was already in her late seventies, founded Friends of the Everglades. She was successful. After pouring the runway and erecting a few buildings, the bulldozers left.

Alligator Alcatraz: The Bizarre Intersection of Environmentalism and Border Policy

Using many of the same environmental laws that their predecessors helped pass, the same group is now back in court, suing to close what has taken the place of the jetport. That has an almost literary quality. The Miccosukee Tribe of Florida has joined them, which seems more like a community that has seen this film before and is aware of how it typically concludes than a coincidence.

According to the Amnesty International report published in December of last year, it is hard to read about the conditions inside without cringing. lights that are on all day, every day. toilets that overflow. They seem to refer to this two-by-two-foot cage as “the box,” where detainees are confined and exposed to the elements for hours at a time. cameras over the restrooms. The fact that most of these accounts have not been seriously disputed by Florida officials is telling in and of itself. Last summer, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the facility, pointing out that there is only one road in and a one-way flight out. Apparently, that was a selling point.

It is difficult to ignore the overall visual choreography. The AI-generated pictures of reptiles wearing ICE caps, the barbed wire, and the alligators that the Department of Homeland Security itself published online in June of last year. That’s not an accident. Cruelty would be the message, and the swamp itself would do half the talking, according to someone in a communications office.

Less visually appealing are the numbers beneath the spectacle. Florida signed 34 no-bid contracts worth over $360 million for the facility between June and August of 2025 alone. The facility’s annual operating costs are estimated to be close to $450 million. In about the same time frame, the state reduced funding for emergency response, housing, and health. It’s genuinely unclear if voters will eventually object to that math. People have previously been taken aback by Florida.

Observing this from the outside, what is remarkable is the coalition that is emerging around the lawsuit. Immigration advocates, environmental attorneys, tribal leaders, and a few elderly veterans of the initial jetport battle who most likely never thought they would be important again. They are not always instinctive allies. However, they appear to be drawn into the same space by the land.

Nobody knows yet if the federal appeals court will ultimately rule in their favor. The environmental organizations claim they are not done, but the April ruling went against them. The herons continue to fish the canals in the Everglades. The tents continue to fill up. There is still only one direction on the road.