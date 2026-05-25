Sometime in the past few weeks, an administration official appeared on television and simultaneously declared that the ceasefire with Iran was still in effect and that American forces had actually launched the initial attack. It’s the kind of sentence that doesn’t make sense both grammatically and diplomatically. And yet there it was—broadcast on cable news, analyzed on Facebook, and repackaged into clips that moved smoothly between timelines. People continued to scroll while watching and shrugging. That is, in a sense, the most peculiar aspect.

“We fired first” used to be a powerful statement. It was the kind of admission that led to congressional hearings, career termination, and occasionally even war. It now circulates like a piece of weather during press conferences. The defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has consistently maintained that the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz is “not a ceasefire violation,” despite the fact that the UAE is shooting down incoming missiles and Iranian forces are sinking commercial ships. A destroyer could pass through the logical gap between those two facts.

How the U.S. Military Simultaneously Said “Ceasefire” and “We Fired First”

Observing this from a distance, it’s interesting to note how casually the language has changed. It sounds tidy enough until you read the Facebook comments beneath the news clips. Trump himself told reporters that American forces retaliated because Iran had launched retaliatory strikes. The obvious is being pointed out by regular people, not analysts: the other side’s reaction isn’t retaliation if you fired first. It’s merely an answer. Even though the Pentagon would prefer they didn’t, the semantics are important.

Speaking with anyone who takes this stuff seriously gives the impression that the administration is using a dual-track communication strategy. Two tracks: one for the record and one for the cameras. Just the names, Operation Epic Fury and Project Freedom, seem to have been created by a committee attempting to turn a conflict into a streaming series. Meanwhile, Marco Rubio traveled to Rome on what is likely the least enjoyable diplomatic mission of his career due to Pope Leo XIV’s public criticism of Trump’s stance toward Iran.

It’s difficult to ignore the growing number of minor inconsistencies. A billion dollars for the East Wing ballroom project was covertly approved by the Senate. Deprescribing antidepressants is something that RFK Jr. is discussing. The office of the ICE Detention Ombudsman has been closed. Technically, none of these issues are related to Iran. However, they create the texture of a time when official declarations increasingly have only a passing connection to the real world. The same reasoning that leads to all of this also leads to a ceasefire that includes continuing strikes.

Here are some unsettling parallels from history. There were conflicting reports of who fired first during the 2010 Israel-Lebanon border clash, which I just happened to read about. UNIFIL ultimately had to intervene with photos and timelines to resolve the basic facts. The fight went on for hours. The conflict between the United States and Iran has lasted for weeks, with each side accusing the other of violating an agreement that may not have existed in the first place.

On cable, you can hear analysts attempting to thread the needle. They discuss “kinetic activity below the threshold of war” and “managed escalation,” terms that people coin when they don’t want to use more straightforward ones. Naturally, the easier one is that a ceasefire necessitates that both sides cease firing. A ceasefire does not exist when one side freely acknowledges that it fired first and the other continues to fire back. It’s a battle for superior branding.

It’s really unclear where this will go next. The administration appears to think it can maintain both narratives—the one in which American power is being displayed and the one in which peace is imminent—indefinitely. Perhaps it can. The news cycle is designed to move on, and public attention is fleeting. However, despite all of this, missiles are still being fired, ships are still being struck, and the term “ceasefire” is performing tasks for which it was never intended.