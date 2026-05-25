Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons Recall Spreads Across 17 States — Here’s What Shoppers Need to Know

The recall notice was delivered in the typical manner: discreetly, on a Friday, tucked away between weekend grocery flyers and weather alerts. On May 15, Sugar Foods LLC—a company that most consumers are unfamiliar with—announced that it was removing specific lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons from store shelves in 17 states. As is frequently the case these days, the cause was traced back to a single ingredient—milk powder—through a convoluted and lengthy chain of suppliers.

It is the type of recall that initially seems insignificant. Croutons don’t really make headlines. They are found in the salad aisle in small 5-ounce pouches that you almost automatically put in your cart. However, the impacted lots cover Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and a dozen other states between Alabama and Wisconsin. You might want to check the pantry if you went to Kroger in early March or early April this year.

Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons Recall

The recall itself is not as fascinating as the backstory. A cooperative situated in the state’s extensive agricultural belt, California Dairies, Inc., discovered that some of its milk powder may contain salmonella. Solina USA, a company that blends seasonings, received that powder. Sugar Foods received the seasoning from Solina. The croutons were coated by Sugar Foods. The cheesy garlic dust went through at least four hands before it was found in a Kroger bag in Tennessee. Presumably, each one is carrying out its duties. Everyone has faith in the preceding link.

The fact that Sugar Foods claims the seasoning batches tested negative for salmonella prior to use is noteworthy. There have been no reports of illnesses. Citing an abundance of caution, a phrase that has become almost ritualistic in food safety circles and is both comforting and a little suspicious, the company is recalling the croutons nonetheless. The modern food supply seems to be so interconnected that, by the time it reaches a customer’s kitchen in Kentucky, a single wobble in California can have an impact on nine different best-by dates.

The dates themselves, February 17, February 18, February 27, February 28, March 6, March 9, March 21, April 1, April 7—all of 2027—read like an odd little calendar of suspicion. The same UPC, 0 11110 81353 4, is printed on the same 5-ounce pouch. The bag appears exactly like every other bag of croutons on the shelf when you walk into any Kroger in the impacted states. Recalls like this are unsettling in part because of that. Nothing is obviously wrong. The smell of cheese and garlic is still present, and the seal is undamaged. If there is a threat, it is imperceptible.

Naturally, salmonella is a serious threat. For the majority of healthy adults, it means a difficult few days with nausea, cramps, fever, and the kind of stomach issues that spoil a long weekend. It may require a hospital stay for the elderly, young children, and anyone whose immune system is already compromised. Rarely, the infection enters the bloodstream and results in complications that require weeks to heal. The guidelines are standard. Avoid consuming the croutons. Throw them away or give them back. For inquiries, contact Sugar Foods at 332-240-6676.

These days, it’s difficult to ignore how frequently these tales recur. Deli meats, pistachios, cucumbers, onions, peanut butter, and now croutons—a constant drumbeat of minor recalls that seldom make the front page but subtly remind us of how much we miss. The majority of customers will never contact the hotline. Most will simply shrug, check the bag, and move on. It’s worth considering whether that’s sufficient in a food system this complex.