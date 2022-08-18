7 Best Infographic Examples in 2022

It is well known that people learn more effectively when they are presented with text and graphics as opposed to just text. The infographic is a combination of both text and images to convey information and tell a story. They are a means, “of presenting complex and dense informational content in a way that supports cognitive processing, learning, and future recognition and recollection” according to the academics Joanna C. Dunlap and Patrick R. Lowenthal. These academics go on to state that the real power of infographics is their ability to be clear and precise while conveying a great deal of information in a small amount of space. Due to their graphical nature, infographics are able to efficiently reveal structures, tell stories and demonstrate relationships.

This article will break down seven of the best infographics examples in 2022 and discuss why each infographic is so unique and effective.

1. Everything Owned by Nestlé



Source: Wyoming LLC Attorney

This infographic reveals the enormous number of brands which are owned by Nestlé across many different food and beverage industries. The infographic uses symbols as outlines to house all the various brands which Nestlé owns by industry. For example, all the ice-cream brands are housed in an ice-cream cone. This way the reader can easily understand what industry a brand is in without the need for them to read this information as text.

2. 42 Butterflies of North America



Source: Tabletop Whale

This infographic is animated and that can be seen in the source. Each butterfly has had its majestic pattern and colors hand drawn by the designer of this infographic. This creates a very aesthetically pleasing effect and a striking infographic visually. Each butterfly also has its name, size and location displayed in the infographic so that budding lepidopterist’s can learn more about each butterfly and where they can be seen in the wild.

3. A Brief Introduction to Typography

Source: Downgraf

This infographic is a breakdown of typography and serves as a beginners introduction to the exciting field of typography and fonts. It uses a very pleasing three tone color scheme and breaks up each section of the infographic with a new block of color. The text of the infographic changes its color between black, cream and red depending on which color would be most appropriate for conveying the information in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

4. Caffeine High

Source: Scientific American

This infographic uses a two axis graph to represent the quantity of caffeine in popular products per ounce of product. Each group of products is represented by a coloured block which comprises each point of information of each product in the group. This way an ostensibly busy infographic is actually highly readable and each group of products can be seen to have a surprisingly large range of caffeine quantity.

5. Famous Writers’ Sleep Habits vs. Literary Productivity



Source: The Marginalian

This infographic represents famous writers’ sleep habits in comparison to their productivity. Each writer is given an aura based on the awards which they have won and they have little stacks of bars to represent their productivity. The infographic includes a key as to how the infographic can be read. This is not always a necessity but in this case it helps tremendously with readability and brevity.

6. Food & Wine Pairing Method

Source: Wine Folly

This infographic represents the best wine to pair with certain foods depending on its flavor. The better the pairing the larger the dot which connects the wine axis with the food axis. Each class of wine is given a new color and they are graded from darkest to lightest for dark and heavy wines to lighter, dessert wines. Additionally each class of food is grouped for an easier time reading the information contained within the infographic.

7. How Much Do Music Artists Earn Online?

Source: Information is Beautiful

This infographic reveals how many streams or sales an artist will need to make for certain distribution channels for them to earn minimum wage in the US. It uses different sized circles to demonstrate just how many plays/streams/sales an artist will need to make to be able to generate minimum wage. This infographic demonstrates the ridiculous nature of how artists are paid by streaming services and how many streams they are required to have before they can start earning a living wage.

Final Thoughts

This article has collected seven of the best infographics available to create a diverse list of infographics which all utilize the medium in a different and compelling way. Some infographics prefer hand drawn illustrations while others prefer to use a graph or a more abstract symbolism of information. However, each infographic elegantly displays the information which it conveys in an aesthetically pleasing manner.