Popular Modifications to Make Your Car Stand Out on The Road

Some of us see our car purely as a machine to get us from A to B, whereas others see our vehicle as something to show off and be proud of. If you fall into the latter camp, there are lots of things you can do that can enhance your car’s aesthetic appeal. Whether you’ve got an old banger or been able to splurge on something fancy, taking pride in your car’s appearance can do a thing or two for your own wellbeing and self-esteem too.

Before you make any rash decisions, here are some popular modifications car lovers are doing up and down the country that is sure to make your vehicle look the part and make people and other motorists do a double take.

Get a Car Wrap

One of the coolest ways to transform your car and make it stand out is getting your vehicle wrapped. While this isn’t the cheapest of options, they are when you compare it to getting a paint job. You can decide on a brand-new colour for your whole car without the need of changing the vehicle’s paint. Alternatively, you can opt for a more stylised affair and personal approach by adding quirky features like a racing stripe.

Some people decide on a full car wrap which will cost a fair deal. But, you can pick a certain section of the vehicle to wrap if you want to keep costs down but still give your car a makeover. Make sure to stick with colours that bring your car to life. You don’t want to settle on dull colours that don’t paint your vehicle in the best light. Also, before getting your car wrapped, make sure to get quotes from several providers, rather than picking the first one you see.

Add a Private Number Plate

If there’s one mandatory requirement for any vehicle, it’s a number plate. There may come a point where you want to personalise your car more and something different to stand out. If this is the case, why not look into adding a private number plate? Not only do they look cool and can tell a story, but having a private number plate makes it easier to spot your car in a crowd of others.

For those who want to use their car for business purposes, a private number plate can be a fantastic marketing tool. Whatever your reason behind it, you can check out Regtransfers which have private number plates for sale. They can guide you through the process and help you add a personal touch to your number plate. There are millions of registrations available, so there will be lots of options for you to consider.

Add Wiper Brackets

One of the cheapest, simplest, and best ways to make your vehicle stand out is by adding wiper brackets. This feature is perfect for car owners who want to get the attention of passers-by and other drivers. Wiper brackets add a unique flavour to your car’s overall colour scheme. The great thing about wiper brackets is you can buy them in all sorts of shades and colours. For those on a budget, consider adding colourful wiper brackets to your windscreen wipers instead.

Whichever types of wiper brackets catch your eye, just make sure they don’t compromise on your safety. For instance, you may want to be extravagant and purchase large and bright wiper brackets. However, they can affect how you drive, especially during rainy weather.

Install Interior LED Lighting

The lighting in your car is everything. Whether you’re going on a short adventure or a long-distance road trip, your vehicle’s lighting can have an impact on your mood, how you drive, and the overall driver experience. Some car owners aren’t content with their existing lighting. If this sounds like you, why not look into installing interior LED lighting? This is a sure-fire way to make your car stand out and add a cool edge to your vehicle.

There is a wide selection of LED lighting styles available that will truly transform your vehicle into a high-end luxury car. The great news is you don’t have to spend an absolute fortune to achieve this! Whatever type of lighting you opt for, make sure not to overdo it. The last thing you want is your car looking like a mobile club! What’s more, too much lighting can be a major distraction and hinder your driving. To keep costs down, you may want to take to the internet and use a step-by-step tutorial. Alternatively, hire a professional to install LED lighting. Whichever path you take, prepare to illuminate your car, and make it look amazing!

Add a Custom Bonnet Ornament

When you think of a bonnet ornament, your mind may go to the Jaguar on a Jaguar car or the Spirit of Ecstasy on a Rolls Royce. For those who daydream about having such a vehicle, why not add your own custom bonnet ornament to your existing car? This will truly make your car gain tons of attention no matter where you are in the world! The good news is the sky is truly the limit. This means you can add pretty much any ornament you can think of. Whether it’s a tiger, unicorn, or a football, the choice is completely up to you!

Across the pond, bonnet ornaments are a big deal. Drivers in the United States aren’t afraid to go all out and opt for weird and wonderful bonnet ornaments. However, have your wits about you when adding decorations. There is the possibility it could be irreversible. You don’t want to be stuck with a custom bonnet ornament that’s an eyesore and ruins your driving experience! Also, it’s best to get it installed by a professional, rather than going down the DIY route. This is because damage can easily occur which may be incredibly costly to fix yourself.

Get Your Windows Tinted

One low-cost and easy modification to make to your car is by getting your windows tinted. This modification can make an enormous difference to the look of your ride and make it stand out for all the right reasons. One huge advantage of window tinting is privacy. This means you can ride around without the worry of anyone peering in and seeing you! Don’t worry though, your vision from the interior won’t be affected!

Before you opt for window tinting, you need to be aware of what’s allowed legally. While you’re allowed to tint your back three windows, your driver and passenger windows, as well as your front windscreen can only have a slight tint. If you opt for anything too dark, you will find yourself in trouble!

Whatever type of car you have, you should be proud of your vehicle. Whether you’re going down the road, or heading on the motorway, there are lots of easy modifications you can make to your car. This allows you to express your individuality and personality.

By using one or several of the above modifications, we’re confident heads will turn as you whizz by. Of course, each modification comes with a different price tag, so bear this in mind and compare options before making your mind up!