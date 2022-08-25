Why should you buy a real diamond ring online?

Are you looking for a diamond ring? Maybe an important birthday is coming up? Maybe it’s that time in the relationship? Maybe you simply want to get a treat? Whatever the case, a diamond ring is a very valuable thing, both financially and sentimentally.

Valuable, yes, but expensive? That doesn’t need to be the case. There are a lot of benefits to online shopping for a diamond ring, in particular, and the cost is just one benefit. Take a look at the benefits we’ve found in buying your diamond ring online.

A lot more choice

Buying a ring can be a lot like buying a car: it’s a big money item, you want it to last, and if you buy it in person, you’ll usually have a salesman railroading you into a choice. We’ve all gone into the showroom with the idea of something as vague as ‘city car’ rather than ‘family wagon’ in mind and feel just a little let down when we leave an hour later with a set of auto loan paperwork in hand for a city car, yes, but you were wanting to see other showrooms, car salesman.

You can have a similar experience buying a diamond ring, except it’s worse because a lot of diamond rings are unique. Where browsing cars is about browsing models, with diamonds, you’re browsing cut, color, clarity, style, bands, budget, and the endless possibilities these combinations offer. With the endless options on the world wide web, you will at least feel like you got a feel for what you want by browsing everything, rather than getting talked into something you hadn’t considered.

A good chunk cheaper

No one wants to use the word ‘cheap’ when it comes to a diamond ring, but considering the tradition is two months’ salary for the budget of an engagement ring, wouldn’t you want to put that money to good use and get something that is worth it.

For one thing, you can check various rings’ prices between providers, but it is also known that the internet can offer you a range of diamond rings that are significantly cheaper. Sources say that buying your ring online can save you from 30-50%.

In fact, the mere fact that you’re not getting led to a ring that the jeweler wants you to buy will mean you won’t spend more than what your ring is worth.

However, you should be careful about what you’re buying. Make sure you’re buying from a well-reviewed jeweler. You don’t want something that is a lot lighter than expected, poorer quality, too small, or plastic coming through the door.

Truly unique

If for whatever reason you can’t see anything that resembles the ring you’re looking for, there are services online that will allow you to build your own custom diamond ring. Get the band you want, the metal you want, the gem you want, in the arrangement you want, with perhaps an engraving on the band. Make something that is truly one of a kind, which you can pass down for generations.