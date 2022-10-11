Noor 1 Eau de Parfum is the essence of femininity. Through a carefully crafted blend of refined scents, the fragrance celebrates freedom and love.

Sweet Lychee diffuses with the opulent vibrancy of Gardenia, grounded by notes of Violet. At the fragrance’s heart, an audacious bouquet of Tuberose, Peony and Jasmine are offset by the mysterious sensuality of Tonka Bean.

In keeping with all Noor fragrances, the star of Noor 1 Eau de Parfum is Rose, adding an intensely romantic element to the scent. Renowned as the ‘Queen of Flowers’, in classic mythology Rose is associated with both the Roman goddess Venus and the Greek goddess Aphrodite.

Noor 1 is empowered by woody notes of Vetiver and Patchouli, with Vanilla lending a bold, indulgent, long-lasting finish. Encapsulated in an ornately decorated gilded bottle with matching stopper, the design is finished with the Noor’s emblematic crown logo.

A must-have for the autumn season, this soft, sensuous, oriental floral fragrance is the ideal companion in cooler weather. With an eye-catching bottle, the sleek, compact container alone is enough to entice Noor devotees.

Modern and wearable, the fragrance is suitable for the office, while a heavier application would make it ideal for evening wear.

Noor’s Sustainability Pledge

Noor recently announced plans that align with objectives outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement, which establishes the goal of keeping global mean temperature increases below 1.5 degree Celsius.

In implementing this ambitious program, Noor will address every aspect of its operations, including manufacturing, retail and supply chains. The cosmetics company aims to:

Shift to 100% renewable energy sources

Reduce carbon emissions across all operations

Offset all residual carbon emissions

Implementing robust corporate social responsibility policies, Noor has earned a strong reputation for fighting environmental and social injustice. The company is founded on the core belief that businesses should be a force for good, driving positive change in the world.

An employer of choice, Noor’s core values are to ensure that it operates ethically and fairly in all of its undertakings. In the 21st century, no business should stand out by simply not damaging the environment or not treating workers unfairly. Noor appreciates that every company should be trading from an ethical position, recognising that the public has a right to expect fairness and resource stewardship from the companies that supply them.