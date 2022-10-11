Why Afriex is the Best Money Transfer App to Send Money to Africa

When you’re sending money to Africa, there are several ways that you can use. You could decide to use banks or money transfer apps. Whatever way you choose to send money to Africa, you have to focus on speed, fees, security, and reliability, among many other factors. Our best choice to send money to Africa is Afriex money transfer app. You might be wondering how we arrived at this pick. But worry not, as we are going to show you exactly how we made this choice.

Without going into so many unnecessary details, here are some of the reasons we chose Afriex as the best money transfer app to send money to Africa:

Security

In terms of security, Afriex uses sophisticated features to ensure that its users are always safe from fraudsters and cybercriminals. Some of the features like biometrics, OTPs, and multi-factor authentication systems ensure that nobody can access your mobile wallet, even when they gain access to your phone. You can rest assured that your money will always be safe online.

Another feature that Afriex uses is the complex encryption system. This ensures that scammers, hackers, and cybercriminals can’t intercept user transactions at any given point. This is because all of the transactions are end-to-end encrypted.

Ease of Use

User interface is an important aspect of any application. If the users find it hard to use the app, then it becomes pretty unpopular. A good user interface saves the user a lot of hassle and fuss.

Sending and receiving money should be as easy as making just a few clicks and you’re done. This is exactly what Afriex gives you when you want to send money to Africa. The ease of using Afriex is unmatched.

The recipient doesn’t even have to know how to use the app to withdraw cash – that’s how easy it is. The other advantage is that you can track your transactions quite easily using the app.

Transparent Fees and Rates

Afriex ensures that you send money to Africa based on the based exchange rates and fees. A good money transfer app should offer real-time currency exchange rates, and this is what you get with Afriex. There are no hidden or extra charges that you will incur when you send money to Africa.

In regards to the fees, Afriex also has one of the lowest fees for sending money across borders. The recipient, therefore, ends up getting more money in their pocket. Competitive exchange rates and fees make such apps a better option to send money to Africa than banks.

You can depend on their calculator to determine how much you will spend when sending money to your chosen destination. There are even specific rates for certain countries within the app.

Speed of Transfer

How fast can you send money to Africa using your money transfer app? Well, with Afriex, we can tell you comfortably that you can make speedy transactions – often within minutes. So, do you have an emergency transaction that you want to complete as fast as possible? Turn to Afriex and deliver the funds to the recipient’s account within a short span of time.

Customer Service Efficiency

Another brilliant reason why you need to consider Afriex money transfer app to send money to Africa is the customer service. Often, this is one of the most important factors users consider when making a choice. You don’t want a service that will take ages to respond to your requests and queries. Instead, you should depend on a steady customer service team.

Afriex has a bunch of customer service options that you could choose to use. You can decide to use the live chat feature on their website, call or send them a direct message on their official number, or even use the email option. A quick test on all of these options worked really fast. We were able to get a hold of the customer service representatives within no time.

It is Reliable

Reliability is key, especially when choosing a money transfer app. Can you count on it to send money to Africa effectively and in a fast manner? As for Afriex, you can rest assured that you get reliability. Your transaction will arrive as intended without any delays.

Safe money transfers is a priority to every sender. A good way to gauge the reliability of a money transfer app is by checking their online reputation. What do other customers say about that money transfer app. If the reviews are positive, then you can confidently use the app.

Based on our research, we found out that Afriex has a decent online reputation. Many who have used it to send money to Africa claim that it is a trustworthy and reliable service.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are a ton of reasons to send money to Africa using Afriex. If you weren’t sure of any reason to use this application, well, there you have it.